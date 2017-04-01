Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Like Twitter but Hate the Trolls? Try Mastodon (wired.com)
2 points by franzpeterstein 11 months ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 2 comments



Reality: https://twitter.com/HogeTatu/status/852452547964968960


[dead]


We've banned this account for repeatedly violating the HN guidelines. Please don't create accounts to do this with.




Applications are open for YC Summer 2018

Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | Legal | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: