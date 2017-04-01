Hacker News
Like Twitter but Hate the Trolls? Try Mastodon
(
wired.com
)
2 points
by
franzpeterstein
11 months ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
favorite
|
2 comments
konart
11 months ago
Reality:
https://twitter.com/HogeTatu/status/852452547964968960
11 months ago
[dead]
dang
11 months ago
We've banned this account for repeatedly violating the HN guidelines. Please don't create accounts to do this with.
