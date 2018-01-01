|
|Ask HN: Slack in my company, tips needed
1 point by greatNespresso 11 months ago | hide | past | web | favorite
|Working in an industrial company, Management has decided to let us test Slack for a few weeks, as an attempt to improve (implement actually) processes among and between teams.
I know the tool will obviously not be the silver bullet to all of our problems. Still, I believe Slack could be the first brick we could build on a new organization. Given, nevertheless, that we don't fk it up from day 1.
Since I am also new to Slack, I was wondering if slack users among HN had any advices, from their own exerience, regarding for instance : errors to avoid when first implementing the solution, channel organization, cool bots to use, and to what extent you were satisfied, as a user, of Slack in your company / team.
