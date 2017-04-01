Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Strategy of “inconvenience” may be the best way to boost vaccination rates
(
arstechnica.com
)
2 points
by
Tomte
11 months ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
favorite
|
1 comment
dvhh
11 months ago
And that is probably how we could beat most of the ills of the world, by being merely more inconvenient.
Applications are open for YC Summer 2018
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
Legal
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search: