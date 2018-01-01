Who's Hiring in Tech Companies Which Are Making the World a Better Place?

My background is in database operations and software development. I have a lot of experience in solving scaling issues. I feel like I have a lot to offer at a wide variety of companies and I've never had an issue getting offers and landing jobs. I'm extremely grateful that working in tech has given me a field where I can excel and be well paid for it. However, I find myself wishing I could do more to give back. I'm tired of the scandals & indifference found at many tech giants. It would be a dream come true if I could combine my technical skills with a company that is working for an company that is truly trying to make a positive change in the world. I'm looking for small to medium sized companies (50-500 people) who are focused on more than just disrupting a market and making some cash. Possible scopes are: Environmental, sustainable energy and environmental protection; Social, such as education & economic equality; Healthcare and medicine.