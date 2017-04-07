However, Pompeo did not comment on how Trump has previously lavished praise on Assange for the information he has made public.
Nor did Pompeo mention that he himself had cited and linked to WikiLeaks in a tweet attacking the Democratic Party. Pompeo at the time was a Republican congressman and member of the House Intelligence Committee.
The CIA declined to comment on that."
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2017/apr/14/cia-director...
If Wikileaks is controlled by some entity with an agenda, it is very easy to attack and embarrass and cause political problems for other groups, opposed to that agenda, and refuse to attack groups aligned with that agenda. No lies are required. They can release selective truth, and generate public outrage directed in a particular way, thereby clearing the path for whatever groups they like. Those groups would probably generate as much outrage if they were the target of Wikileaks, and we have no way to verify what Wikileaks themselves might be hiding.
It's sort of a Richelieu "Give me six lines written by the hand of the most honest man and I would find something in them to have him hanged" situation: they're hanging only the honest men they dislike.
(Also I'm sort of weirded out by your phrasing "They are wrong for thinking their thoughts" - I'm guessing you meant just "They are wrong to think" or something?)
I'd like to think if that were true, WikiLeaks would be replaced with a new group that releases more.
Especially in the light of the all the warmongering in the mainstream papers.
https://theintercept.com/2017/04/07/the-spoils-of-war-trump-...
Yet everyone I know on the right and left is anti-war.
The alt-right of all people even had a huge protest in DC.
Its beginning to feel like Iraq WMD's again.
Sad times.
However, Pompeo did not comment on how Trump has previously lavished praise on Assange for the information he has made public.
Nor did Pompeo mention that he himself had cited and linked to WikiLeaks in a tweet attacking the Democratic Party. Pompeo at the time was a Republican congressman and member of the House Intelligence Committee.
The CIA declined to comment on that."
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2017/apr/14/cia-director...