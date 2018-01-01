Another option is the 27" 5120x2880 LG display that Apple sells. That's like a "retina" version of my screen. I could run it at a higher effective resolution than 2560x1440 when I need more space, but this feels like a tradeoff -- my eyes aren't so great. I don't like tiny text. I'd also have to buy a newer Macbook to drive it... meh.
I'd like to get something that runs at the DPI my 27" display provides, but larger on all sides. I stare at a monitor for most of my waking hours so price isn't much of a concern, but as far as I can tell, nobody makes something like this.
I thought about two 27" displays rotated 90˚, but subpixel rendering goes away when the panel rotates and it looks horrible. I also wouldn't like a big seam down the center of my monitor.
Any tips?
This is something Apple really needs to address on macOS. The font sizes, many of which cannot be changed, are a bad mix of too small and too big. I can't find a comfortable resolution that works well for all apps. Things like tab bar titles are the worst. Can anyone actually read them comfortably anymore?
I can also recommend an Ultrawide. Any of the LG 34" 3440x1440 are great, and almost like having two 27" 256x1440 monitors. I in fact went from three Apple 27" displays to just one ultrawide on my home setup with no regrets.
The lack of cable clutter and smaller desk foot print was very welcome.
If you really need that extra vertical real estate then there is the new LG 38" monster 38UC99 which does 3840x1600. Might be a bit too big but never know - some folk love it and it has USB-C making it a little more future proof.
