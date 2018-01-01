Ask HN: Anyone use 'smart glasses' as primary coding monitor?

Just wanted to check in and see if anyone here has ever tried using a pair of 'smart' glasses (VR / AR / ? ...) to program with. I'm thinking of something simple with an HDMI input I can just plug into my thunderbolt port and project my IDE / web browser onto. Background: I tend to sit in a reclined position with my feet elevated when I code but my neck and upper back then have to strain to look at what I'm doing on the screen. If I could fully recline with a head mounted display I think it would take some of the strain off. I realize a standing desk is an option to avoid neck strain but I'm curious about the glasses use case. It seems like the wild west out there right now in terms of modes, options, models and price points so was hoping to tap the collective here to avoid problems. I'm not looking for AR or 3D capabilities, just large format immersive (probably some translucence). Here's a couple of links for reference: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yRFv9XxXnh0 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bYPmpMPLa6Y&t=687s