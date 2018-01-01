Hacker News
Five Inmates Built Two PCs and Hacked a Prison from Within
(
bleepingcomputer.com
)
10 points
by
mayava
11 months ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
favorite
|
2 comments
greenyoda
11 months ago
Extensive discussion:
https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=14093970
joshmn
11 months ago
Dying over here trying to figure out why they had phpBB installed.
