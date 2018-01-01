Ask HN: 6 Months Later – Do you miss Apple's headphone jack?

I'm curious what the real world fall out is now that consumers have experience life with the option to exclude a headphone jack. I know many people who will 'never upgrade' and others who don't care at all. What have you seen and heard, and what are your personal opinions and experiences now that we have had time to digest?
I have beats from apple and AirPods and it still sucks. I'm constantly having to swap headphones and they are always running out of batteries. Older houses I visit - which was super common on a trip to the Far East recently - only have headphone jacks available. Hotels are the same over most of the world.
The problem I really have is that there is utterly no benefit to removing the technology. Like, what is the upside? Nope. I can't find one. It's incredibly stupid that I can't charge and talk on the phone at the same time without a freekin' adapter - still sucks all these months later, and yes, it happens frequently.
I really feel like Apple f'd up. I am seriously considering finally moving to another platform after a decade on Apple.
It's the same problem with my new MacBook Pro with the bar - there is no material benefit to the change. It's not making my life better and is actually generally making my technology life more of a hassle.
I miss Steve.