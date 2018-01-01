* Joking. Actually they would incentivize those drivers with additional passengers and bonus offers if the hit certain metrics. Making it harder for Lyft to retain drivers and standards of service, presumably.
So Uber was paying its drivers more if they also drove for Lyft.
Article says they stopped the practice after expanding so much it would have been too expensive to continue. I'm skeptical of this claim and would be more likely to attribute it to driver's figuring it out and "gaming" the system, thus making it more expensive but, more importantly, just less effective.
The question I'm left with is to what extent, if it all, is this morally ok -- i.e. as a dev would I object if asked to work on such a project? Let's forget the terms of service and assume that the impact on Lyft's servers was negligible (neither of which should be ignored and could be the basis for significant damages).