1. Their stock is where it was last Friday.
2. We don't know how much the stock dropping is due to the outrage or due to whatever else. 1-3% fluctuations in stock, even intra-day are common. Delta airlines today for example lost 2.2% whereas UAL lost 1%. And the whole market has been down this week.
3. When Amazon loses 1% of its stock, it loses 4 billion in "value".
4. Loss in market cap is not loss in value to United. Its a loss to shareholders collectively.
5. The short term losses don't mean anything if it rebounds.
Sure, voting with your wallet, when done en masse and over a long period of time, can have a significant impact. But this takes much more than a few days.
What UAL did in this case was horrendous, but trying to associate it with loss of market cap is disingenuous. The market always corrects itself after the initial fluctuations. It will depend primarily on their earnings on Monday [1].
[1] http://finance.yahoo.com/news/united-continental-ual-q1-earn...
Was it?
All I see is that a passenger was asked to leave by an officer. He refused and was forcibly removed.
Yes, it was. Unethical for sure, and likely illegal [1].
[1] https://thepointsguy.com/2017/04/your-rights-on-involuntary-...
https://www.google.com/finance?q=NYSE%3AUAL
