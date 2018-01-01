Hacker News
[flagged]
kshatrea
11 months ago
detaro
11 months ago
dupe:
https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=14109308
thegoatofmendes
11 months ago
I honestly would prefer that they focus on super cars after the model 3 instead of pickup trucks. I definitely think that theres a bunch of potential for creating all electric pickup trucks, but Tesla is a high end luxury brand similar to companies like Mercedes, BMW, and Audi and they've also proven to be able to make high performing cars.
