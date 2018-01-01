Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
[flagged]
kshatrea 11 months ago | hide | past | web | favorite



dupe: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=14109308


I honestly would prefer that they focus on super cars after the model 3 instead of pickup trucks. I definitely think that theres a bunch of potential for creating all electric pickup trucks, but Tesla is a high end luxury brand similar to companies like Mercedes, BMW, and Audi and they've also proven to be able to make high performing cars.




Applications are open for YC Summer 2018

Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | Legal | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: