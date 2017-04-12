Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
An Hour of Running May Add 7 Hours to Your Life (nytimes.com)
24 points by ALee 11 months ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 3 comments



By the time I am at the tail end of my life, I would hope to go away as peaceful and quickly as possible. Work serves purpose to human lives and counting down the clock until you croak is something I want to do as little as possible. I excercise 3xs a week on average of about an hour a piece, adding running a hour a day is a waste of time.


Look up morbidity compression. Not my area so no views myself but it's a thing, and correlates with regular moderate exercise


Done: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2424092/ Also check out that link's novel and excellent mobile-capable UI.




Applications are open for YC Summer 2018

Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | Legal | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: