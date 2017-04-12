Hacker News
An Hour of Running May Add 7 Hours to Your Life
Eylandos
11 months ago
By the time I am at the tail end of my life, I would hope to go away as peaceful and quickly as possible. Work serves purpose to human lives and counting down the clock until you croak is something I want to do as little as possible. I excercise 3xs a week on average of about an hour a piece, adding running a hour a day is a waste of time.
hdevarajan
11 months ago
Look up morbidity compression. Not my area so no views myself but it's a thing, and correlates with regular moderate exercise
everybodyknows
11 months ago
Done:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2424092/
Also check out that link's novel and excellent mobile-capable UI.
