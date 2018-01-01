Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Show HN: ReactiveSearch – UI components for building Amazon / Yelp like search (appbase.io)
12 points by reactivity 11 months ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 8 comments



We're launching a React UI components library for building Amazon / Yelp like search experiences.

For context, we launched a React UI components library for building interactive maps ~2 months ago. Today, we are extending this to include search UIs. We have gathered 25+ components that are typically used in popular search UIs: lists, range sliders, search, calendars, feeds, cards.

We've also got an interactive tutorial for building a Hacker News search app in 5 mins.

Check out the examples built with it: https://opensource.appbase.io/reactivesearch/examples/

Or read up more on the launch blog post: https://medium.appbase.io/reactivesearch-ui-components-for-b...

Direct github link to the project: https://github.com/appbaseio/reactivesearch


Did you integrate some external javascript on the page? I see these fake malware warnings redirecting you to a real malware site on my iphone.


It looks like unpkg was compromised, but they believe it is now resolved: https://twitter.com/unpkg/with_replies?lang=en


unpkg might be compromised.

https://zerobin.net/?d6853b8632a0d24f#+gTRc+UkRWUB60td2TpuYZ...


How is this different from Algoloa instant search?


They are similar ideas on the surface, key differences are that we use Elasticsearch as the underlying distributed search engine, InstantSearch is based on Algolia.

Reactive Search also supports more components at this point, most prominent one being maps. We released an entire library https://opensource.appbase.io/reactivemaps dedicated to that earlier and all those are available with ReactiveSearch as well.

The part that I really like about ReactiveSearch is its neat composing of components to form complex search UIs, this abstracts out the need for writing Elasticsearch DSL queries to a large extent.


The linked site has been hacked and replaced with a JavaScript payload that tries to attack the user's browser. The Show HN sounds interesting but this is not the link you were looking for


Sorry about that, this should be fixed now.




