For context, we launched a React UI components library for building interactive maps ~2 months ago. Today, we are extending this to include search UIs. We have gathered 25+ components that are typically used in popular search UIs: lists, range sliders, search, calendars, feeds, cards.
We've also got an interactive tutorial for building a Hacker News search app in 5 mins.
Check out the examples built with it: https://opensource.appbase.io/reactivesearch/examples/
Or read up more on the launch blog post: https://medium.appbase.io/reactivesearch-ui-components-for-b...
---
Direct github link to the project: https://github.com/appbaseio/reactivesearch
https://zerobin.net/?d6853b8632a0d24f#+gTRc+UkRWUB60td2TpuYZ...
Reactive Search also supports more components at this point, most prominent one being maps. We released an entire library https://opensource.appbase.io/reactivemaps dedicated to that earlier and all those are available with ReactiveSearch as well.
The part that I really like about ReactiveSearch is its neat composing of components to form complex search UIs, this abstracts out the need for writing Elasticsearch DSL queries to a large extent.
For context, we launched a React UI components library for building interactive maps ~2 months ago. Today, we are extending this to include search UIs. We have gathered 25+ components that are typically used in popular search UIs: lists, range sliders, search, calendars, feeds, cards.
We've also got an interactive tutorial for building a Hacker News search app in 5 mins.
Check out the examples built with it: https://opensource.appbase.io/reactivesearch/examples/
Or read up more on the launch blog post: https://medium.appbase.io/reactivesearch-ui-components-for-b...
---
Direct github link to the project: https://github.com/appbaseio/reactivesearch