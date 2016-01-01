Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
YC S17 Rejection/ Acceptance
29 points by vardhankoshal 11 months ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 39 comments
Hi Guys,

Wanted to know if you are seeing some activity on this front? I believe some international candidates are being scheduled for a Skype pre-interview.

I know this is a cliched, irritating and usually useless discussion that must be common every year :-) But can't help asking given an early answer can help us with some pending decisions.

Let me know in case you know about something.

Thanks in advance, Vardhan




PRACTICE INTERVIEWS. What teams would like to do some practice interviewing together by phone? Each team interviews the other, and gives feedback, etc?


We got a pre-interview where one of the YC partners asked some questions about the business model, so we were optimistic, but got a rejection letter today. For those of you who got an interview, congratulations! Good luck with your interview, but just in case it doesn't work out, check out this group which is thinking about setting up a Demo Day after the YC demo day for those who didn't make it: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=14144922


We're all in!


Hi Guys,

Apparently, some invites have been sent already. Please follow the discussion on this newer thread on the topic:

https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=14137867


We're based in San Jose and had a pre-interview this morning (invite was on Sat). Mostly questions clarifying things from our application and further understanding of the product. Not sure if that means we will get a real interview invite or not...


We had a pre-interview yesterday (we're based in Norway). Got the invitation On Tuesday I think.


Hey.. how many views did u get on your video? Did u already get the final invite? What was the pre interview all about?


Dont worry about the view count. They have said that thier software does not play well with YouTube view counters.

Best of luck to everyone!


What was the pre-interview like? What were you asked and how long was it?


The application page says that the invites are already sent. So those who did not receive it probably didn't make it this time. All the best folks!


I do not believe this to be true. It has always stated "Invites Sent" on April 18th.


Sorry guys. I was mistaken. It always said so. All the best.


oh ok. I wish your startup made it. If yes, could you share your experience so that we could learn more?


Has anyone applied just a few days late in the past? Any idea how much later than the deadline one would hear back?


Hey, Did anyone get any views on founder or demo video?

Also will they interview all possible international candidates through skype first?


We got 6 views on both. Didn't get any invitation for pre-interview and we're based in Hungary.


I got views but didn't get any invite. Maybe they will send bulk rejection?


I should think so. It'd be more efficient that way.


But it would be too hectic for them no? They already need to read so many applications within a short period of time.


I don't think it can ever be too hectic to save someone's time & money. Someone I knew got a pre-interview as well so I'd say it's common for international teams who get seriously considered for invites to get a pre-screening sort of...


Yes, it would obviously make more sense to have a pre-interview for international teams.

But I do know folks from India who did not get a pre-interview request but did get called for interview and eventually got selected.

The pre-interview content in one case was just some clarifications on application.


Agreed, I read this on an Ask HN as well!


100% agree


I would think it would be lots of applications review since they receive 100K application (I guess)


Anyone got accepts or rejects? Or is it just pre-interviews?


Not yet. As soon as I receive news I'll let you know!


thanks sir!


1:30PM in Colombia, so far no e-mail received


Not yet.


nothing yet


Mind sharing idea or who got pre-interview?


Hi all!! Any news so far?


Inside Startup School's chat they said: "Please keep waiting, emails go out by April 18th".

That's all. It could mean midnight Pacific time though...


Thanks!! We'll keep waiting then! Do you know if we're supposed to receive an email even if we're rejected?


As far as I know yes, you'll get an email either way.


Cheers!! Good luck!


anyone else heard anything yet?


No, did you hear anything?


nope. Even though we were referred to YC.




Applications are open for YC Summer 2018

Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | Legal | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: