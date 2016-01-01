|
|YC S17 Rejection/ Acceptance
|
29 points by vardhankoshal 11 months ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 39 comments
|Hi Guys,
Wanted to know if you are seeing some activity on this front? I believe some international candidates are being scheduled for a Skype pre-interview.
I know this is a cliched, irritating and usually useless discussion that must be common every year :-) But can't help asking given an early answer can help us with some pending decisions.
Let me know in case you know about something.
Thanks in advance,
Vardhan
Applications are open for YC Summer 2018
Guidelines
| FAQ
| Support
| API
| Security
| Lists
| Bookmarklet
| Legal
| Apply to YC
| Contact