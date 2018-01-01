Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Actually the Jeep Cherokee was running QNX [1] which is not 'Linux-based'...it's a totally different OS initially released many years before Linux.

Frankly I'm not sure one can link the Cherokee hack to lack of a secure remote update mechanism. Of course signed images and secure updates are key elements of a secure embedded system. But the fatal flaw was IMHO a very unfortunate decision to route their IPC (DBUS) over IP with no authentication. A system is only as strong as the weakest link!

[1] Excellent white paper link from authors of the Cherokee Hack: http://illmatics.com/Remote%20Car%20Hacking.pdf#page=20


I have been digging around in this space searching for a good solution where I might have connectivity, but I also might not. So I need to be able to update off a USB as well. Mender seems to have a story for this. Resin.io told me to have people hook a hotspot up. Our units can be in the middle of factories in the middle of nowhere. Its not always possible to be connected.

Tried resin.io and while it had good ideas, it was difficult to integrate. It is also completely dependent on their hosted management system. Which can be good, but is another hurdle to get past. Mostly because we would have started at greater than 25 devices and would have rapidly hit 200. So its hard to get our owner behind that up front.

Mender has been much easier to get going. Its dependencies are far less and without the docker containers easier to get going initially. Docker I think will have its day, but host<->container configuration for peripherals is kind of clunky.

Also Mender can be self hosted so that makes it far less friction for me to get going with.


Hey there -- resin.io founder here. Resin is indeed starting with our hosted service, but we have committed to, and are making decent progress towards, building a completely open source platform.

If you need pure OTA, mender is a great solution. Resin is about containers first and foremost, with full-blown host updates being a lot more rare, since the host is a lot simpler.

Different things work for different projects, hope yours goes well!


Hi there, this is Ralph with Mender.io. Thanks for the kind words! We've met a few people from Resin at conferences and they are very nice folks. We very much appreciate your technology's approach and look forward to seeing your open source platform.


The issues described in this article sound like exactly what the Uptane[0] project was designed to address, which is also open source.

[0] https://uptane.github.io/


Yup, and Uptane is supported by ATS, which is also open source and provides a full management system:

https://advancedtelematic.com/en/press-releases/ats-presents...


In addition to the other great projects mentioned, I'll throw out fwup [1] (A/B partition update, used by nerves.io) and snapcraft [2] (containerized packages, not whole-OS.)

For myself, I'm comfortable with some form of A/B partition update (assuming the problem of distribution and verification is solved elsewhere) however at the very least you still have to patch or script u-boot (or your bootloader of choice) to make it smart enough to try booting the primary partition and also have some sort of canary file it can check on the next boot to validate that the partition booted successfully and e.g. made it all the way to the target runlevel. And if that check fails fall back to the secondary partition or some recovery image.

Embedded firmware updates - especially for M2M devices that are not necessarily user-facing - are sort of like changing the engine of your car while driving down the highway. It's a very tricky thing to get right. Plus if something goes wrong, it's not like you can just SSH into your server or kill that cloud instance and start a new one :)

[1] https://github.com/fhunleth/fwup [2] https://snapcraft.io/


"Embedded firmware updates - especially for M2M devices that are not necessarily user-facing - are sort of like changing the engine of your car while driving down the highway. It's a very tricky thing to get right. Plus if something goes wrong, it's not like you can just SSH into your server or kill that cloud instance and start a new one :)" -- I worked on marking 'embedded firmware installation' process better in a previous job of mine and you described the problems involved perfectly. There was a part of the process in which communicating with the device and attaching debuggers was a major pain and I had to rely on extensive tracing to keep an eye on the process. I personally believe that the better way would be to emulate what NixOS does(https://nixos.org/~eelco/pubs/nixos-jfp-final.pdf). Painless rollbacks and reliable updates would help embedded development a lot and treating the state of the device as immutable is a great way of doing that.


Yup I did not mention nix but from what I understand it is very similar in spirit to snapcraft.

Unfortunately creating an embedded linux distro leaves one with few package manager/ updater options - Debian (apt/deb, although Sid has a package for snap), debootstrap (none) or Yocto (ipk). Seems NixOS for embedded [1] has not seen much love.

[1] https://nixos.org/wiki/Embedded_NixOS


>> without the lock-in

Anyone know more precisely what he's talking about? The article doesn't specify.

>> The V850 controller software was built to only listen to the CAN bus and not write commands to it.

If the hardware was intently designed for sniff only, you'd think a simple uni-directional buffer between the V850 and CAN bus would have mitigated this risk in one fell swoop. Maybe it's hinde sight bias, but directly interfacing a complex, OTA-enabled embedded accessory to a bus used for safety-critical control sounds about as sensible as strapping a Raspberry Pi to a flight control computer's 1553 bus and thinking it's all gravy because the former's software is designed to "only listen".

That being said, I understood from a former Delphi engineer who designed engine control modules that there's a pretty strict and expensive approval process for electronics in the automobile industry, and reliability predictions are taken quite seriously. I suspect even if an engineer were to design in a true read-only interface, it'd probably get nerfed during design review as a consequence of lacking traceability to a hard requirement.


Thanks for the comment.

>>> without the lock-in

>> Anyone know more precisely what he's talking about? The article doesn't specify.

Apologies for the confusion, yes I had meant vendor lock-in. That is usually a blocker for many embedded projects starting out. This is why we've created a open source project with both client and management server licensed under the permissive Apache 2.0.

If you are interested, we are always looking at ways to improve our project and if you'd like to participate in a one hour user test, we conduct those over Google Hangouts:

https://mender.io/become-a-tester


I spent a good amount of time working with Brillo when Google was first pushing it. The thing I liked most about working with it was the system they had for OTA updates. Even in beta they had support for staged rollouts with some analytics on the rollout. There was lockin with the solution as updates used Google's cloud and was signed by both your and their key, but it was a really robust system considering how new it was.

I really hope the project gets more attention. Not only was the firmware update system nice, but having the promis of having the core OS managed and only having to worry about your application was nice as well.


libOSTree is a great solution for this. The updates are based on crypto (sha256) can be atomic and allow for rollbacks. Yocto's meta-updater provides an easy to deploy integration of libOSTree. Even Qt has an OSTree layer.


I think OSTree has a better update model. Especially with connected devices that might have expensive cell connectivity. I don't think the rest of the stack for update infrastructure is there though. Qt does seem to be trying to build some of that out.


A good thing of Mender.io is that is a complete solution: it has both a client that runs on the embedded device and performs the update, but is also has a server to manage the updates on a lot of devices.


I've started a project to do embedded software updates, leveraging existing open source projects. It currently supports one platform (the RedBear Duo) and I'm looking for feedback about additional platforms I should support. The first platform uses Bluetooth BLE for transport but could work with other transports as well. See https://trellis-logic.github.io/sdu/


Red Hat and Fedora use fwupdate which supports ESRT/UpdateCapsule. Pretty sure this is UEFI specific. https://github.com/rhinstaller/fwupdate


OT: Who thought that pulse gif was a good ideas?

http://cloud2.opensystemsmedia.com/share/images/pulse.gif


Why have embedded logic at all- not just a centrall server, with a secure connection to minimal hardware front ends (drivers and a webstack)?


do any of the solutions allow you to a/b test, collect metrics, and compare?

that'd be pretty sweet to have, and it would potentially be a multi-hundred million dollar company.


Try Urbit. It does OTA software updates.


They don't want to. They want you to use their product. The article rather seems to be a commercial for this: https://www.mender.io/


thought mender.io is open source?


It seems to be, but I think they're makins money off of it somehow. Not that it's a bad thing, it just adds background to the article.


They offer support contracts at $99 for 100 devices, and an unknown per device discount after that.


Does anyone use Urbit for embedded devices and can it do transactional updates and rollbacks?




