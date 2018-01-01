Hacker News
NASA Missions Provide New Insights into 'Ocean Worlds' in Our Solar System
louithethrid
11 months ago
If we wouldnt find live there.. should we send it there from our geothermal vents?
Is it fair to "uplift" a species to a planet so difficult to leave?
