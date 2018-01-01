Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
NASA Missions Provide New Insights into 'Ocean Worlds' in Our Solar System (nasa.gov)
6 points by Sandman 11 months ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 1 comment



If we wouldnt find live there.. should we send it there from our geothermal vents?

Is it fair to "uplift" a species to a planet so difficult to leave?




