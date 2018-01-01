#### Behaviour and navigation
- Detail view (default: disabled) with:
- file type (directory, regular, symlink etc.)
- modification time
- human-readable file size
- current item in reverse video
- number of items in current directory
- full name of currently selected file in 'bar'
- Show details of the currently selected file (stat, file)
- Disk usage analyzer mode (within the same fs, doesn't follow symlinks)
- Directories first (even with sorting)
- Sort numeric names in numeric order
- Case-insensitive alphabetic content listing instead of upper case first
- Key `-` to jump to last visited directory
- Roll over at the first and last entries of a directory (with Up/Down keys)
- Removed navigation restriction with relative paths (and let permissions handle it)
- Sort entries by file size (largest to smallest)
- Shortcut to invoke file name copier (set using environment variable `NNN_COPIER`)
- Set `NNN_OPENER` to let a desktop opener handle it all. E.g.:
export NNN_OPENER=xdg-open
export NNN_OPENER=gnome-open
export NNN_OPENER=gvfs-open
- Selective file associations (ignored if `NNN_OPENER` is set):
- Associate plain text files (determined using file) with vi
- Associate common audio and video mimes with mpv
- Associate PDF files with [zathura](https://pwmt.org/projects/zathura/)
- Removed `less` as default file opener (there is no universal standalone opener utility)
- You can customize further (see [how to change file associations](#change-file-associations))
- `NNN_FALLBACK_OPENER` is the last line of defense:
- If the executable in static file association is missing
- If a file type was not handled in static file association
- This may be the best option to set your desktop opener to
- To enable the desktop file manager key, set `NNN_DE_FILE_MANAGER`. E.g.:
export NNN_DE_FILE_MANAGER=thunar
- All redundant buffer removal
- All frequently used local chunks now static
- Removed some redundant string allocation and manipulation
- Simplified some roundabout procedures
- Compiler warnings fixed
- strip the final binary
#### Behaviour and navigation#### File association #### Optimization