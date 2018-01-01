Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
nnn – fast, free, friendly file browser (github.com)
2 points by apjana 11 months ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 1 comment



### nnn features

#### Behaviour and navigation

  - Detail view (default: disabled) with:

    - file type (directory, regular, symlink etc.)

    - modification time

    - human-readable file size

    - current item in reverse video

    - number of items in current directory

    - full name of currently selected file in 'bar'

  - Show details of the currently selected file (stat, file)

  - Disk usage analyzer mode (within the same fs, doesn't follow symlinks)

  - Directories first (even with sorting)

  - Sort numeric names in numeric order

  - Case-insensitive alphabetic content listing instead of upper case first

  - Key `-` to jump to last visited directory

  - Roll over at the first and last entries of a directory (with Up/Down keys)

  - Removed navigation restriction with relative paths (and let permissions handle it)

  - Sort entries by file size (largest to smallest)

  - Shortcut to invoke file name copier (set using environment variable `NNN_COPIER`)
#### File association

  - Set `NNN_OPENER` to let a desktop opener handle it all. E.g.:

        export NNN_OPENER=xdg-open

        export NNN_OPENER=gnome-open

        export NNN_OPENER=gvfs-open

  - Selective file associations (ignored if `NNN_OPENER` is set):

    - Associate plain text files (determined using file) with vi

    - Associate common audio and video mimes with mpv

    - Associate PDF files with [zathura](https://pwmt.org/projects/zathura/)

    - Removed `less` as default file opener (there is no universal standalone opener utility)

    - You can customize further (see [how to change file associations](#change-file-associations))

  - `NNN_FALLBACK_OPENER` is the last line of defense:

    - If the executable in static file association is missing

    - If a file type was not handled in static file association

    - This may be the best option to set your desktop opener to

  - To enable the desktop file manager key, set `NNN_DE_FILE_MANAGER`. E.g.:

        export NNN_DE_FILE_MANAGER=thunar
#### Optimization

  - All redundant buffer removal

  - All frequently used local chunks now static

  - Removed some redundant string allocation and manipulation

  - Simplified some roundabout procedures

  - Compiler warnings fixed

  - strip the final binary




Applications are open for YC Summer 2018

Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | Legal | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: