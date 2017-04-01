Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Aadhar – A FinTech Breakthrough by India That Leaves Rest of World Behind (cinemarasik.com)
4 points by Osiris30 11 months ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 2 comments



Longer and original article can be found here - http://www.mauldineconomics.com/outsidethebox/raoul-pal-payi...


Here is podcast on same topic: http://www.podbean.com/media/share/dir-34ckh-2254321




