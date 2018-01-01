Ask HN: What do you not like about Product Hunt, Beta List, or Indie Hackers?

Tasked with building a website for a "portfolio course" as part of my Web Development B.S. degree I have decided to build an enterprise marketing platform similar to Product Hunt, Beta List, and Indie Hackers. I chose this project because I realized the use case and potential help it could provide. Startups want to get early adopters and beta testers to help provide feedback for validating their own projects. My understanding is that there could never be too many platforms like that as long as they are quality platforms and not just a list of projects. It is my understanding that these platforms are around to not only help the public find the new projects but to help the companies behind those projects acquire those early adopters and beta testers. Rather than build a basic MVP I figured I should include what I thought is great about the platforms. As I have already begun doing that I am wondering what users of those platforms, or their developers, wish the platforms had that they currently do not have, or that they did not have of which they currently do. I have been tasked with validating my project to "potential customers". As my project, and the other platforms in consideration, offer freely the ability to submit content by users of the platforms I am unsure how to validate it any other way than to seek who would use the platform. Imagine it as a mix of the three platforms in consideration, essentially the features you may see similarly among the three platforms. Do you currently use any or all of the three platforms in consideration? What do you find beneficial from using [platform]? What do you not like about [platform]? What feature(s) would you like added to [platform]? What feature(s) would you like removed from [platform]? Why do you use [platform]? If you have anything else you would like to add then please share your thoughts about the platforms/market as well!! Thank you for your time and consideration!