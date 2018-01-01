Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Tile38 – Realtime geofencing and geospatial index, v1.8.0 (github.com)
4 points by tidwall 11 months ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 1 comment



The latest release is actually v1.9.0, not v1.8.0. New features include Geofence notification over Kafka and AMQP/RabbitMQ, and a new benchmarking tool.




Applications are open for YC Summer 2018

Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | Legal | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: