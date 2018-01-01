Hacker News
Tile38 – Realtime geofencing and geospatial index, v1.8.0
4 points
by
tidwall
11 months ago
tidwall
11 months ago
The latest release is actually v1.9.0, not v1.8.0. New features include Geofence notification over Kafka and AMQP/RabbitMQ, and a new benchmarking tool.
