Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Show HN: Friendtainer – get reminded to meet with friends regularly (friendtainer.com)
2 points by miloszpp 11 months ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 10 comments



Going to start using it immediately. Thank you!

Edit: the starting, blank page (with the plus icon in the bottom) made me think the app failed to load. Some guidance for a first-time user would be great.

Also, those buttons on the bottom right are a UX anti-pattern, in my opinion. They're hard to notice, and it's not always clear exactly what they do. On a larger screen, they're a tiny footnote on the bottom right side of the page that is hard to notice.


Thank you so much for the feedback!

I will add some text to show in case of empty list. I agree the button (FAB) is difficult to find on large screens but it is part of the Material design guidelines (https://material.io/guidelines/components/buttons-floating-a...). I will think of some other approach.


Why is following Material guidelines important to you?


My reasoning is that since it made it into the guidelines, some people believe that it's not a UX anti-pattern :)


Google isn't some all-knowing authority on UX/UI. In fact, their UI is pretty terrible for most applications. It's hard to tell what you can or can't click. There are hidden controls everywhere.

You can decide to blindly follow standards or do some real user testing and see how well your UI works for people. Stand over someone's shoulder while they use it for the first time and see how quickly they figure it out. Do some A/B testing.

For the record, the UX/UI community in general had a lot of negative reactions to Material when it was introduced:

https://medium.com/tech-in-asia/material-design-why-the-floa...

https://medium.freecodecamp.com/material-design-and-the-myst...

http://blog.usabilla.com/flat-design-going-far/

http://www.matthewmooredesign.com/almost-flat-design/


Thank you, it's really helpful. I have very little experience with UX so I decided to start by sticking to the guidelines. But what you are saying makes a lot of sense and I will definitely look into doing some tests with real users.


Nice job on the site. Am I the only one that can't help but read the name as "Friendtainter".


Thank you!

Hmm, I'm not a native English speaker and the similarity didn't occur to me. Might not be the most fortunate name after all... ;)


So this is sort of like CRM for your friend relationships?


Haven't thought of it but yeah, it nicely summarizes the idea.




Applications are open for YC Summer 2018

Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | Legal | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: