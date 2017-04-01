Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
First flexible memory device using oxide ferroelectric material
(
exactlyscience.com
)
1 point
by
upen
11 months ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
favorite
|
1 comment
DrScump
11 months ago
Blogspam of
https://news.ncsu.edu/2017/04/flexible-thin-film/
with author credits stripped out.
Applications are open for YC Summer 2018
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
Legal
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
https://news.ncsu.edu/2017/04/flexible-thin-film/
with author credits stripped out.