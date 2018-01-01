There is so much great content online by fellow Makers for building things. They've put a lot of effort into amazing instructions, designs etc.
There is so much great content online by fellow Makers for building things. They've put a lot of effort into amazing instructions, designs etc. Creative people often build on something that already exists: remix, modify, recombine to make it personal, and fit to individual needs.
We take a similar approach and make it as easy for anybody whatever the different needs and indifferent to your skill levels to just start making.
We're excited what you come up with to make and looking forward for feedback and some tough scrutiny from the community!