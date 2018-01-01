Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Show HN: AI for personalized Maker Projects (coshape.is)
1 point by bastimori 11 months ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 1 comment



We created this prototype that generates "Maker Projects" for you.

There is so much great content online by fellow Makers for building things. They've put a lot of effort into amazing instructions, designs etc. Creative people often build on something that already exists: remix, modify, recombine to make it personal, and fit to individual needs.

We take a similar approach and make it as easy for anybody whatever the different needs and indifferent to your skill levels to just start making.

We're excited what you come up with to make and looking forward for feedback and some tough scrutiny from the community!




Applications are open for YC Summer 2018

Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | Legal | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: