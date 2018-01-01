Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Angular vs. Angular 2: Why You Should Discuss Before Choosing One
(
sagipl.com
)
2 points
by
sagipl
11 months ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
favorite
|
1 comment
al2o3cr
11 months ago
It is still in beta version, but the final version will soon be released.
I don't think "last September" counts as "soon" anymore. :)
Applications are open for YC Summer 2018
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
Legal
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search: