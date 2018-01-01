Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Cuba Eliminates Mother-To-Child Transmission of HIV and Aids (youtube.com)
2 points by licorna 11 months ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 1 comment



Is there any peer reviewed paper proving this?

(Cuba is claiming they have finally cured cancer every 4 months.)




