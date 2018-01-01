Hacker News
Cuba Eliminates Mother-To-Child Transmission of HIV and Aids
xchip
11 months ago
Is there any peer reviewed paper proving this?
(Cuba is claiming they have finally cured cancer every 4 months.)
