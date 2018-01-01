Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Ask HN: Should Apple acquire Stripe
2 points
by
nodesocket
11 months ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
favorite
|
1 comment
Seems like a perfect play into Apple's second biggest market, services. However, I'd be curious to know Stripes top and bottom lines. Rumor is that Stripe only makes 1% on transactions, the rest goes to Wells Fargo.
yowza
11 months ago
No.
Applications are open for YC Summer 2018
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
Legal
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search: