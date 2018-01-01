Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: Should Apple acquire Stripe
2 points by nodesocket 11 months ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 1 comment
Seems like a perfect play into Apple's second biggest market, services. However, I'd be curious to know Stripes top and bottom lines. Rumor is that Stripe only makes 1% on transactions, the rest goes to Wells Fargo.



No.




Applications are open for YC Summer 2018

Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | Legal | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: