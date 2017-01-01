Hacker News
Release 17 of Vibur DBCP added around advice hooks on SQL queries execution
(
github.com
)
2 points
by
smalchev
11 months ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
favorite
|
1 comment
brudgers
11 months ago
If getting the attention of the Hacker News community is a goal, a blog post about developing the new version might make for more interesting reading than the change log. While the changelog for big widely used projects like Linux or Emacs or Java might get a response, I suspect that is because people are already familiar with the technical limitations of those projects.
Of course, that may not be your goal.
Good luck.
