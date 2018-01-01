Hacker News
Root – Programmable bank account for software developers
(
root.co.za
)
3 points
by
wodow
11 months ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
favorite
|
2 comments
zoenolan
11 months ago
Monzo seem to be doing something similar here in the UK
https://developers.monzo.com/
LordWinstanley
11 months ago
A bank account you can programme in Javascript. What could possibly go wrong?
