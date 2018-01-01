Hacker News
Whose Ratings Should You Trust? IMDB, Rotten Tomatoes, Metacritic, or Fandango?
freecodecamp.com
1 point
by
pixelcort
11 months ago
1 comment
Safety1stClyde
11 months ago
It's a good idea to put the central conclusion of the article somewhere near the top of it so that people can decide whether they want to read all of the article.
Search: