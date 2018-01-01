Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: As an independent contractor, webapps for common tax/compliance concerns?
1 point by daxhoqodu 11 months ago | hide | past | web | favorite
Are there contractor specific tax and compliance websites you'd suggest? Something to allow me to just handle most situations and hold my hand? Or is it just best to hire a CPA? Risks of hiring offshore?

Thanks in advance




Applications are open for YC Summer 2018

Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | Legal | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: