Ask HN: As an independent contractor, webapps for common tax/compliance concerns?
daxhoqodu
11 months ago
Are there contractor specific tax and compliance websites you'd suggest? Something to allow me to just handle most situations and hold my hand? Or is it just best to hire a CPA? Risks of hiring offshore?
Thanks in advance
