Ask HN: I'm very conflicted, what's your opinion

Hello Everyone, 5 months ago I joined a startup as a senior engineer/ employee 0. During my interview I shared my goals with the cofounders of wanting to move into management and hopefully become the CTO one day. The cofounders said they'd love nothing more than to see that happen, and agreed that I'd be the most suitable candidate for the job since I'll pretty much be designing the entire system. Shortly after joining we got into an accelerator. 3 months go by, 2 weeks after our release I heard my CEO chat about how he asked one of our advisors to join as the CTO. When I asked him wondering, he said that VC firms were pressuring them to get an experienced CTO. I had no issue with accepting the fact that I am not experienced enough to be a CTO. But I felt used and hurt because my CEO knew that fact from the beginning, and didn't tell me a thing. The only reason I found out about the whole situation was because I was around when he was having that conversation. During my conversation with the CEO he said they weren't concerned with getting a CTO at the moment but much more focused on getting more engineers since the other engineer and I pretty much can't pull 18 hour days anymore. 2 weeks after my conversation with the CEO, I met one of the cofounders friends who later I find out was in consideration for the CTO position. Today my CEO was telling me about how it looks like that friend is probably joining as the CTO. I spoke to my mentor and others. Everyone told me to take this opportunity to learn from someone great. But I can't help but feel angry because the cofounders say one thing, and another thing happens. EDIT:I'm feeling very unmotivated, and pretty depressed. I feel like I failed, and I have no goals to work for. I am pretty much stuck as an engineer for at least 2-3 years until we even grow large enough to layer up What would you do? am I being immature about this?