It interests me and I pick it up in bits and pieces as I come across it, but that's slow, leaves holes in my understanding, and it's unreliable: I'm never sure of the quality of what I'm reading - is it just some person's opinion? A fringe theory? etc.
However, even that diminishes with experience.
There are a ton of opinions that aren't backed up by fact because type design so often sits on the edge of art and design.
If all else fails, find some people unrelated to what you're working on and ask them some objective questions.
This actually matters for my custom tiny ~5x4 pixel font on 4K screens, but I'm still using the infant lowercase 'a'. Partly because I can't seem to recreate the double-stacked a that I liked, and partly because it's very hard to fit into the 5x4 grid. But the end result is that there's less than a pixel difference between my 'a' and my 'o': A solid pixel instead of an AAed one.
(A 2x screenshot: https://raw.githubusercontent.com/MaulingMonkey/TtyRecMonkey... )
It interests me and I pick it up in bits and pieces as I come across it, but that's slow, leaves holes in my understanding, and it's unreliable: I'm never sure of the quality of what I'm reading - is it just some person's opinion? A fringe theory? etc.