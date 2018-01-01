Ask HN: Worldwide postal code dataset with geometries? 2 points by kyleblarson 11 months ago | hide | past | web | favorite I'm in need of postal code datasets for a good percentage of world countries, and it would be ideal for my use case to also have geometries for each postal code, not just the lat long of the centroid. I've googled and found a few of these (US, Germany, France, etc), but ideally I would find a source with some consistency across countries so that I don't have to script specific to each country. Happy to pay for these. Any leads would help.



