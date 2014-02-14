1. Glyphosate (roundup) use is two orders of magnitude higher than originally approved.
2. Due to the emergence of glyphosate-resistant weeds, the dosage has been increased substantially.
3. It is now also usually combined with other compounds to increase effectiveness, which affects how it breaks down and affects both the food and environment.
4. It is now also used for 'green burndown'. To help dessicate the crop. AKA they use it to kills crops to speed harvest, resulting in significantly elevated levels in your food.
Start with the wikipedia page: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Glyphosate
Go on to a letter of concern published in the journal of Environmental Health signed by 14 experts in the field. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/26883814
Realize that little to gain from raising these concerns, while there are many wealthy parties with vested interests in not finding these results. There's little funding behind this. Governing bodies (e.g. in Germany) are still relying on findings from labs with clear conflicts of interest.
As to the science: the original highly-questionable IARC determination has since been contested by both the European Chemical Agency and the European Food Safety Authority.
It doesn't do us any good calling everything in the world a carcinogen. We have to rank-order risks in order to make reasonable choices in life, and glyphosate sits very low on that list compared to other industrial chemicals when you look at the evidence for mutagenicity or secondary carcinogenic mechanisms.
History tells it didn't work very well for us when the big guys said tobacco, asbestos, the Chernobyl cloud and PCBs were all safe and good.
Given Monsanto's pretty poor moral track record (improper accounting for incentive rebates, Agent Orange, terminator seeds, patent trolling...), it's only fair to be suspicious by default with them.
There are sensitive, objective and simple tests for determining whether or not a compound causes genetic mutations in cells (Ames test). There are tests for whether or not a compound induces chromosome abnormalities in mammalian cells. There are lifetime feeding tests for determining whether or not any cancers can be induced with wildly unrealistic dosing regimes. Lastly, there are epidemiological studies that monitor whether workers using glyphosate demonstrate increased occurrences of particular cancers.
For glyphosate, there is no evidence of mutagenicity or genotoxicity, there is no evidence of teratogenic potential in mammals. There are no statistically significant epidemiological correlations with exposure. Glyphosate is poorly absorbed by human guts, poorly absorbed by human skin, and does not accumulate in tissues.
This is the scientific consensus: there is no good evidence that N-(phosphonomethyl)glycine is a carcinogen, there is a mountain of evidence that it is not.
But at the end of the day, whether I'm arguing with GMO-skeptics or climate-change-skeptics, I can't prove that this scientific consensus is worthy of your respect. You can always retreat into a more hardline epistemological skepticism, you can always cast aspersions at the entire enterprise.
You can't determine generational toxicity from LD50 profiles. You are simplifying everything way too much.
Glyphosate is an analog to glycine. You know, the building blocks for proteins. DuPont did a study in 2007 that shows glyphosate is integrating in protein structures. Does that not worry you?
Glyphosate is also a
chelating agent. Glyphosate impacts the shikimate pathway, and is said to be non-toxic because humans do not possess the shikimate pathway. Yet the shikimate pathway is present in bacteria, archaea, and eukarya, and all of them are harmed by Glyphosate. Do we have bacteria in our guts utilizing the shikimate pathway? Yes we do.
You are running with the base assumption that Monsanto is benevolent and honest. This is where your cognitive dissonance stems from.
I will discuss unknown unknowns later on. Firstly, in terms of cognitive dissonance, I believe that the charge is premature. You seem to have missed the fact that he was referring to himself as one of those researchers, and he most certainly did not mention LD50 profiles. A quick check of his profile:
> I'm a synthetic biologist. I did some of the early work in optogenetics as a student. Now I work on industrializing the genetic engineering of cells.
It seems unlikely to me, given that context, that he routinely simplifies the topic too much.
Your questions about glycine, protein structures, chelating, and shikimate might be really good ones. I wouldn't know. However, your preamble provides a strong disincentive to answering them.
In terms of errors in reasoning, confirmation bias, and cognitive dissonance, I wonder if this is a common reinforcing structure; that is, if people generally prefix questions with a preamble hinting at the permissible responses in order to ward off the experience of cognitive dissonance. I might do it myself. That's just a passing thought. Concretely, regardless of motive, you've signalled to him quite strongly that any answer he makes will be futile, for persuasive purposes, and probably pissed him off a bit.
> You are running with the base assumption that Monsanto is benevolent and honest. This is where your cognitive dissonance stems from.
Your conclusion returns to the theme of rejecting what he has to say. His very first sentence was literally "I'm not asking you to believe anything from Monsanto." Having demonstrated that you will not pay attention to what he says, you then reaffirm that anything he says contradicting your opinions is the result of cognitive dissonance. I do not think that anyone who was paying attention to your words would, at that point, bother to reply.
With regards to "unknown unknowns," you should appreciate that you are speaking to a domain expert. By contrast, you are reasoning through a trust calculus on first principles. That's fine, but he has education and experience that represent a multi-generational attempt to address those "unknown unknowns". Detecting unknown unknowns and turning them into known unknowns is one of its primary occupations. It is manifestly erroneous to equally weight the "unknown unknowns" with "everything else" at all points and times, especially if that means privileging them over known unknowns.
You appealed to Occam's Razor in your previous comment. Here we have a dispute about material fact between a genetic scientist and a (known unknown) random person on the internet, regarding the risks of a substance as a carcinogen. I want to stress again that that's fine. However, I think it would benefit you to be self-aware enough to realize exactly which resolution of the dispute Occam's Razor suggests to your audience. If you demonstrated such awareness, you might be taken more seriously.
You can't enunmerate unknown unknown, but you can plan for them. Simple things like let things fail and no single point of failure have built in protections against unknown unknowns. Its hard to argue this without using Taleb's ideas, which GMO advocates don't like.
Whenever you study a complex subject, you have to be aware that there are things you might not know about. And there are also things you might not know you do not know.
That's an unknown unknown.
You're making light of a very serious issue among scientists and science. An honest scientist keeps looking for the unknown, a dishonest scientist (to himself) stops looking, and then it becomes dogma.
This guy thinks he knows it all, but he does not, and he does not even realize that there could be things he does not know. When you do that, you can easily switch from doing science, to (accidentally or deliberately) start pushing an agenda.
Of course that doesn't mean the organic industry is doing things properly nor does it mean that this type of culture doesn't some other negative side effects.
But globally, I'll bet on the farmer cooperative that want to avoid pesticide to be less evil than a mega corporation that produce the Agent Orange. Does that sound silly ?
I really don't get how much you are willing to reverse this attack from Monsanto to organic sellers.
Sure nobody is perfect. And yes, the whole debate is tainted by pseudo science and bad faith. But come on, it's not even on the same scale.
This sounds reasonable. /s
Do you have an example of anything that accounts for the possibility of unknown unknowns? My guess is if you do, then all it will take to "debunk" it is someone with a bigger imagination.
EDIT: bad comma
It's actually quite the opposite.
You start from what you know and what you control. From that you can assess what you can mess up. The scale, the consequences and likelihood of it.
E.G: if you are using a very potent instable new explosive, you have much more unknown unknowns that if you are manipulating a well well know concentrated acid.
Now starting from here you know what the cost of what you don't know could be, and else can choose measures to mitigate that such as more research, bigger safety coefficient, additional staff, insurance, etc.
When we blame a company for not taking in consideration unknown unknowns, it usually means they just tried to build the very minimal legal requirement to put it on the market and make money. They may have known that it was risky, but they didn't bother.
Perhaps this is just semantics but I have always thought of "unknown unknowns" as being in that mirky realm of "every single possible thing".
Perhaps I should have been more charitable and less pedantic, which is honestly hard for me to do when I see someone passionately argue against something I thought was a scientific consensus.
But known unknowns and unknown unknowns are not the same things though. known unknowns are a space you can account for. It's easy to put a number of it. unknown unknowns not so much, and dealing with it is more a matter of morality than science. You can't scientifically deal with something you can hardly define or quantify.
What about GMO-skeptics that belong to the scientific community?
People who care should really look into why GMOs are banned in the EU.
Do you have a link to any individual nation state bans being based on scientific evidence rather than public/media outrage? Because the EFSA has been against the bans.
E.G: I think GMO have a fantastic potential. It's a powerful technology. And like any powerful technology, it has a huge potential of destruction as well.
And I don't trust the people making money with it to take the necessary precautions to avoid a catastrophy. There are so many past and present events where money won over the benefit of the human specie.
I trust people like you, that are dedicated to analyze things and share conclusions.
But between you and the public, there is an army of people whose job is to hide/distort informations that will make them loose money, and show off informations that will make them win money. And they are better are it that the public is at critical thinking.
You talk about climat skepticism, and it's a good example of a generalized propaganda that entities with an interest in fossil fuel and live stock keep pushing. And it works. There are people that doubt climate change. There are leaders that act on it.
When there is an obvious conflict of interest in an entity of huge influence, one should ALWAYS be suspicious by default. The entity has to prove, over, and over again that it's doing the right thing.
Right now entities are usually, as they grow, turning into systems that buy PR campaign to tell you they are doing the right things instead of doing it.
Let me pull out this little gem from the WHO archives: http://www.who.int/tobacco/media/en/TobaccoExplained.pdf
In there you can read the statment from the tobacco industry:
1. That medical research of recent years indicates
many possible causes of lung cancer.
2. That there is no agreement among the authorities
regarding what the cause is.
3. That there is no proof that cigarette smoking is
one of the causes.
4. That statistics purporting to link smoking with the
disease could apply with equal force to any one of
many other aspects of modern life. Indeed the
validity of the statistics themselves are
questioned by numerous scientists.
Like I said, they are very good at controlling the story.
Defending them because that's the intellectually moral thing to do - while I understand that's something intelligent reasonable people wants to do - is not working in our favor.
Now you tell me that up to now, nothing is hinting that N-(phosphonomethyl)glycine is dangerous. But Monsanto still decided to have research about it ghostwritten. Such behavior is an alarm signal to me, and should trigger new investigations and tests for the next 10 years.
We should always remain vigilant of unappreciated risks, both health and ecological, from existing practices and chemicals. However, scientific studies are not cheap. In a world with an endless supply of serious problems, we have to prioritize research spending on science and engineering that's likely to actually improve life for the most people. Redoing the same experiments we've been doing to death for decades probably isn't the best use of limited science funding from a purely utilitarian standpoint. Industrial agriculture has quite a few more serious public health issues than glyphosate. (e.g. antibiotic abuse in animals)
That's... odd.
I'm wondering what will be the next stuff like that.
Will we learn in 30 years that milk is actually unhealthy and that "got milk" was a blatant lie ?
Will we discover that too much computer activity reduce IQ while we all though we were getting so clever learning online ?
"Don't worry, teleportation is totally safe. We are absolutely not copying your body and destroying the original"
The future is going to be fun.
I do not know if you are joking, but we know for some time now that regular consumption of dairy as an adult human increases risk for many health complications. (similarly evidence builds up against meat and eggs for some time now)
http://nutritionstudies.org/12-frightening-facts-milk/
http://www.peta.org/living/food/reasons-stop-drinking-milk/
http://www.pcrm.org/health/diets/vegdiets/health-concerns-ab...
Full disclosure: grew up on a dairy farm. Like milk. Might be biased.
> Full disclosure: grew up on a dairy farm. Like milk. Might be biased.
Dunno if yr biased. Only after to gather enough info and are ready to pass a judgment by yourself, then bias might show. Currently I expect your are merely uninformed. Some of the bigger "abandon milk" doctors grew up on dairy farms themselves.
And enjoyment is different story from health-impact. Some claim to enjoy smoking :)
I had head aches all my life, and my hippie family doctor told me I should stop milk. I never listened to her.
Then in the last recent years I made experiments, and I noticed a correlation between raw milk intake and my head aches.
Now my veggie no gluten no milk doctor has died. Of cancer. Oh the irony.
But I don't have to take pain killers that much often anymore, only when I screw up my diet.
Life is funny that way.
There are studies that found a link between gut bacteria and mental illnesses. Some of the bacteria in our guts also thrives in milk based products like yoghurt.
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-39557687
see eg https://www.wired.com/2013/01/looney-gas-and-lead-poisoning-...
Monsanto has a legitimate tricky choice here.
One lobby group was very concerned about cross contamination, about GM seed escaping from GM farms and getting to other places.
Terminator genes help fix that.
And sterile crop isn't new thing from GM, it's common for hybrid crops to do this too.
What's the issue with this? They (the former chemical company) were a DOD supplier.
DDT was NEVER banned for public health purposes in Africa or anywhere in the Developing World.
It was restricted for use in agriculture to ensure --in part-- that it continued to be useful for public health. As far back as the late 1950s it was known that mosquitos easily developed resistance to DDT and other insecticides.
I suppose I can farm some of my own links, but if you have more please LMK!
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/ddt-use-to-combat... (Article mentions that we are still using DDT in africa)
https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2014/02/140224204808.h... (a single mutation is required to for mosquitos to become DDT resistant)
Think about this: At least in the western world we have achieved wealth and productivity where the word "unimaginable" from a point of view of even 500 years ago would be a gross understatement. And yet, to many people daily life still feels full of threats, while many work what they themselves recognize are meaningless jobs (see the popular Dilbert cartoons). It doesn't make sense, it is artificial. It doesn't need to be this way. We force people - and organizations - to live in a "stress and survival mode" that is completely unnecessary.
It doesn't help when those who have to prove their validity have to resort to regulatory capture so often.
Our tests are not only limited in time, but also in complexity. Scientists take a sample of subjects in a defined environment. The benefit of that is that they can draw definitive conclusions because of the manageable variables. The problem with it is that you fail to see the big picture, the many interactions with the numerous components of a real life activity, and on the long run.
When talking about living things and food, or in that case, living things that are food, the context is incredibly important to define what is safe or not.
The food we consume now has little resemblance past a visual one (and even not that in some cases), to food of the past.
Time-tested? Only in the past 60 years or so have we actually been able to begin to understand the effects of any food, natural or GMO. That our ancestors didn't keel over immediately after consuming these "same" foods does not mean they are anymore "safe to consume" than GMO foods.
I think this is the wrongest statement I've ever read on HN.
When did strawberries change?
[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Strawberry
Unfortunately "time" doesn't test for cancerogenicity, as laypeople are terrible at inferring causality that may span months or years. Case in point [1]: several "herbal remedies" used in China for hundreds of years are linked to kidney failure and kidney cancer.
We don't know if something is dangerous until we deliberately and scientifically test it. Given that "non-natural" stuff (e.g. GMO) is thoroughly tested, I would expect that it's way safer than "natural" one that was never really tested.
[1]: http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/health/1343598/Chinese-herb-...
Its not so simple. When you consider the significantly lower yields of organic farming[0], combined with a growing world population 71% of which lives on less than $10 a day[1] that will not be able to afford these increased food costs you are left with a question. Do you prefer to add perhaps a few years to the end of your life or do you prefer to allow a great many others to live?
Personally even if GMO and others took a decade from me (I have seen no evidence this is the case. Humans are living longer lives than ever before.) if it allows more children to eat I support it.
[0]https://www.geneticliteracyproject.org/wp-content/uploads/20...
[1]http://money.cnn.com/2015/07/08/news/economy/global-low-inco...
This also applies to tobacco.
I'd be curious to find out if there's any place with a history of consumption of fresh tobacco leaves as a food item.
I think it would help tremendously if we started expressing everything in terms of Disability-adjusted life years[1] lost. So instead of "Drinking hot tea causes cancer!", the headline would read "Drinking hot tea causes you to lose an average 20 minutes of disability-adjusted life expectancy". A lot less scary, and a lot easier to compare with other things.
[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Disability-adjusted_life_year
The court documents included Monsanto’s internal emails and email traffic between the company and federal regulators. The records suggested that Monsanto had ghostwritten research that was later attributed to academics and indicated that a senior official at the Environmental Protection Agency had worked to quash a review of Roundup’s main ingredient, glyphosate, that was to have been conducted by the United States Department of Health and Human Services.
Yet the first thing you think about is accusing organic farming of conflicts of interest?
You are a perfect example of extreme cognitive dissonance. What's even more scary is you're working in the field of biotechnology. It only reinforces my view that many of you are living in your own dogmatic information bubble.
He's a shill, and the poisoning-our-food industry employs the most shills overall.
Your point being?
> e.g. at least one of those 14 experts is an active member of the organic industry and has long had a beef with the GMO industry: https://www.geneticliteracyproject.org/glp-facts/charles-ben....
This particular debate is not about GMO though, is it?
> It doesn't do us any good calling everything in the world a carcinogen.
We're not calling everything a carcinogen. Some people are suspecting Glyphosate of being one.
> We have to rank-order risks in order to make reasonable choices in life, and glyphosate sits very low on that list compared to other industrial chemicals when you look at the evidence for mutagenicity or secondary carcinogenic mechanisms.
But I eat very few of these chemicals (I hope).
Indirectly it is; Monsanto promotes Roundup as a weed killer and simultaneously promotes Roundup Ready crops that are genetically modified to be resistant to Roundup, thus letting farmers safely apply Roundup without endangering the crops themselves.
This story is as much about the info-war that kept glyphosate from being 'poisonous in the public mind' as it is about the fact that there are worse carcinogens in the world ..
Sure, depleted Uranium is a much worse pollutant for us to be worried about. But, that's no reason for us to continue paying millions into an industry that lied to us so that we would keep spreading it on our food sources now, is it?
Ultimately, I think it's appropriate for things to be tested in the context they are used. It's just really weird to me that some governments are examining the evidence but not requesting 2nd (let alone 3rd) party testing.
It seems very irrational. Chemicals have different breakdown characteristics when mixed. Dosages are different from before. Consumer exposure is different.
Even if the impact is minimal, you should test and prove that it's minimal.
That they have avoided it makes me think they have something to hide.
http://www.snopes.com/food/tainted/roundupwheat.asp
[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Crop_desiccation
Edible beans on the other hand...
Here's a guide from roundup on pre-harvest application:
http://www.roundup.ca/_uploads/documents/MON-Preharvest%20St...
A page from 2014:
http://fieldcropnews.com/2014/08/direct-harvest-do-you-need-...
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=pre-harvest+burndown
Likewise, most European countries do not fluoridate their water and the correlation doesn't seem to show any significant difference in dental health. The anti-fluoride people state these numbers, and then go and use the same bad logical to attribute fluoride to a host of ailments that are loosely correlated without any causation links.
Can fluoride in water lead to osteoporosis in older adults? Well we don't know, and these types of studies are very difficult to conduct because there are tons of variables. Many people drink from a combination of fluoridated and non-fluoridated water supplies and beverages throughout their lives. People move in and out of municipalities with different water treatment techniques. People have different intakes for calcium, iron, fibre, carbs throughout their entire lives. People have different genetics. When it comes to long term toxicity, it's really difficult to narrow down factors because you can't control for everything (ethically) and humans can live a long time.
It would make sense for at least some percentage of the population to have adverse reaction to Glyphosate. We all have slight genetic differences and reactions. Can it lead to specific cancers in humans consistently? Do we understand the mechanism by which it does this chemically? Can we replicate this in other animals where we control for other factors.
Just like the tobacco industry, I wouldn't put it past Monsanto to both bury and make up studies to suit their interests.
Just to expand on this point a book: In Germany you buy fluoridated salt (you can also buy non fluoridated salt, you have the choice, no idea why you would do that though). Children and people with dental problems also can get fluoridated toothpaste.
I think this fluoridation thing is a non-issue in Germany, never heard anyone talk about it at least . Also I think the salt solution is a lot more elegant than the tap water one in the US.
I've never researched this so it may be confirmation bias, but my experience living in Europe and the US is that Americans have better looking teeth.
My all-time favorite: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VpwcF3Malj8
To play devils advocate.. we will never prove if smoking truly cause cancer, unless we go back in time and look at the same person in the same circumstances only that he/she never smoked.
And in all seriousness, my grandmother smoked all her life, from age of 16 all the way till she died at 103 due to Alzheimer. Her lungs were as gold as it gets!
Regardless of whether Glyphosate is toxic to humans or not, it kills the rhizome (fungi and other ecology around the roots), drying the soil and making it less productive. Robots will not only avoid this problem but support the planting of complementary crops.
Without this job I foresee several potential problems: large unemployment, people leaving the countryside, many low paying jobs that feel meaningless to the workers.
It would make food expensive again. As of 2010, 1.6% of American and 14% of the world's workers worked in agriculture [1]. As recently as 1870, that figure for the United States was almost 50% [2]. Most of us prefer today's standard of living.
[1] http://data.worldbank.org/indicator/SL.AGR.EMPL.ZS
[2] https://www.bls.gov/opub/mlr/1981/11/art2full.pdf page 12
Yes. Expensive compared to other things.
> Most of us prefer today's standard of living.
Yet we've never been more depressed as a population...
Manual farm labour is extremely hard work, "stoop" labour causes back conditions, and man+machine agricultural labour has a history of accidents.
People already have left the countryside in the West; farming is a few % of the population, plus seasonal immigrant/guest workers.
I'm quite happy to be on this side of the agricultural revolution and increase the automation in farming. If we want meaningful jobs, we have to address the question of "meaning" directly, in the context of the society we wish to have.
Now if only the wage gap between the two jobs was not that big, I think many more people would realize this and be willing to do the hard labour of working the fields.
You'll get your answer by working in the fields for a few weeks.
In fact, they continue to be the subject of a class action lawsuit in NY: https://www.law360.com/articles/849367/monsanto-trims-but-ca...
Unfortunately all that may come of that lawsuit is a small label change...
It pains me to see so many people here supporting the company, especially from a group usually so ready to expose the faults of big corporations. You know, being a "hacker" and caring about the environment and the health of our planet and it's inhabitants are not mutually exclusive.
It wasn't like that at the beginning. I tend to put my tinfoil hat on when I think about what could have caused it.
With that in mind, I think Monsanto deserves criticism, but I also maintain as healthy a skepticism of the of the critics claim of danger as monsantos claim of safety.
Because of this I've often found myself trying to explore the contrarian side if I feel one side has become excessively hyperbolic.
With all that said, I'm sure I'm not alone in having this experience and that others explore this contrarian angle for the same reason.
I would also add that in this thread, I find seeing strong arguments on both sides refreshing. It provides a broad range of aspects to consider for and against its usage and challenges me to do my own research to determine the veracity of the claims on both sides.
It's a symbol of an entire industry, and the disconnect between the media narrative and the reality is large.
People are uncomfortable with how little they know about their food sources, just as they are uncomfortable about how technology is changing their lives. This sells a good story. There's some truth to parts of the narrative, but at the end of the day if there's a bunch of articles on that narrative, the most accurate one is not likely to be the most read, the most read will be the one with the largest reach by its headline hook and the one that prompts people to share it the most.
I'd hold on to the tinfoil just in case.
- the value of one average joe data;
- against the value of a well orchestrated PR campaign on a site that experts, investors and intellectuals use as an information hub.
If you are skilled enough to maintain a good reputation of a client on HN, this is quite a good thing to manage IMO.
And here I am, posting comments for upvotes while maybe I could pay for it. I should step up my game.
Monsanto has its fair share of ethical concerns but the ones that people always accuse it of are generally absolute BS. It's as if someone said "oh obviously never use insertion sort because it's n^2" - no, there's a reason timsort cuts over to insertion sort at n=5.
Science for sale.
Shouldn't that Mr. Rowland guy be in jail?
Controversial note: When politicians talk about defunding the EPA, people get upset. When the EPA pulls stunts like this, it makes you question their purpose. Seriously, why have regulators that "tip off" the very companies that they are supposed to be regulating?
Whenever I read about Monsanto now, I also think about Michael White and his fight to sell seed, [0] after a neighbour accidentally contaminating it with ^round-up ready^ seed. [1],[2]
So, F. Monsanto.
Reference
[0] "Why does Monsanto sue farmers who save seeds?" http://www.monsanto.com/newsviews/pages/why-does-monsanto-su...
[1] Seeding Fear: https://youtube.com/watch?v=YZGueeao0tE
[2] http://www.rollingstone.com/music/news/see-neil-youngs-monsa...
"He actually admitted to knowingly planting, producing, saving, cleaning and selling Roundup Ready soybeans illegally. All of this information is available in court documents."
No part of that is accidental.
All Monsanto's behavior amounts to is glaring flaws in our patent system. Every single time I see claims of "big corporate bully" it's always the little guy who's in the wrong, at least according to the law.
Let me quote one of the more explicit parts of the article:
> Court records show that Monsanto was tipped off to the determination by a deputy division director at the E.P.A., Jess Rowland, months beforehand. That led the company to prepare a public relations assault on the finding well in advance of its publication. Monsanto executives, in their internal email traffic, also said Mr. Rowland had promised to beat back an effort by the Department of Health and Human Services to conduct its own review.
> Dan Jenkins, a Monsanto executive, said in an email in 2015 that Mr. Rowland, referring to the other agency’s potential review, had told him, “If I can kill this, I should get a medal.” The review never took place. In another email, Mr. Jenkins noted to a colleague that Mr. Rowland was planning to retire and said he “could be useful as we move forward with ongoing glyphosate defense.”
For me, this qualifies as 'big evil corporation' behavior.
[edited: formatting]
By all means, let's hold them accountable for the evil they've provably done, but the oft-repeated "they sued a guy who had seeds wind up on his field" is throughly debunked.
No, but it does give people the justification for intense suspicion and cynicism when it comes to the company in question.
[1] https://sciencebasedmedicine.org/
(in case you're wondering about the name: in a nutshell, "science-based medicine" is the position that "evidence-based medicine" is an insufficient rejection of quackery because it leads to a lot of effort being misspent on finding "evidence" to support scientifically implausible and already-debunked treatments and theories)
Sorry if this is a common objection, but my first reaction to this is, there's lots of people that reject the word "science" (today's anti-intellectualism), but they're okay with the word "evidence". So even if "science-based" is better, on the surface a lot of people will instantly have a negative reaction to the name.
Me, I think this is a terrible idea. I fiercely resist having my (or anyone's) use of vocabulary directed to accommodate ignorant people. I can see only losing battles in that direction.
We used this one year as a no till knock down:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Paraquat
The skull and cross bones on the label was bad enough but seeing what even the smallest of drops did to plants was an eye opener. A droplet small enough to blow 30 feet in the air was enough to make a yellow spot on any plant it landed on.
It is also linked to Parkinson's disease.
VX (and VG) nerve agents were originally intended for use as pesticides so this isn't surprising.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/VX_(nerve_agent)#Discovery
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/VG_(nerve_agent)
Pesticide also increases the risk of getting Diabetics. Here is a meta study
"After reviewing 21 previous studies, researchers found exposure to any type of pesticide was associated with a 61 percent increased risk for any type of diabetes. The increased risk for type 2 diabetes -- the most common type -- was 64 percent, the investigators found."
http://www.webmd.com/diabetes/news/20150916/pesticide-exposu...
The article also seems a little contradictory. It opens with the line, "After reviewing 21 previous studies, researchers found exposure to any type of pesticide was associated with a 61 percent increased risk for any type of diabetes", then later states, "The following chemicals were linked to an increased risk of diabetes, according to the researchers: chlordane, oxychlordane, trans-nonachlor, DDT, DDE, dieldrin, heptachlor and HCB." There are lots of pesticides not in that list, including glyphosate. In addition, HCB and DDT are already banned in most places, and the others are considered toxic. The original research might shed some light on this.
http://www.huffingtonpost.com/2015/03/27/monsanto-roundup-pa...
Or it might just not be wise to drink so much so quickly: man refuse to drink 20 gallons of water, could it be cancerous?
Oh wait. It's exactly what you said it was. He made the exact same arguments I did. Pretty cool.
LOL: glyphosate, fracking fluid, artificial sweetener, salt and a red bull chaser. And what I'm pretty sure was an unorganic lemon.
My point is that being able to drink one glass of the stuff doesn't really tell me much.
Versus C3H8NO5P (with additives to multiply the effectiveness), which sounds less inherently safe...
Neem OIL LD50 = 31.95g/kg
Caffeine LD50 = 175 g/kg (150-200 estimate in humans)
Glycosate LD50 = > 2000 g/kg
i.e. the "Biological&organic and traditional" alternative used is two orders magnitude more dangerous.
Button batteries are a real risk for kids. They have died eating them. For any parent out there it's scary, button batteries are pretty common and look like a sweet or something.
http://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/two-year-ol...
It seems like a heartless nitpick but the reason button cells are dangerous is because they're batteries, not because of their constituent chemicals. The electric current they generate electrolyzes water producing highly corrosive hydroxide. A running blender isn't poisonous either, but you wouldn't eat one.
But I don't advocate eating batteries. Just saying that Lithium isn't poison in certain quantities.
http://www.ofrf.org/news/weeds-your-way-%E2%80%93-organic-fa...
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/organic-farming-y...
Wheat is currently $4.35 a bushel. A bushel of wheat is about 60 lbs. So, we're paying just over 7 cents a pound for wheat.
Fix the distribution side, not the production side. There's a lot more fat there. And in the mean time, research ways of reducing labour on physical methods of weed control.
My friend had 4.5 squares. That is a square equals 1 square mile. How would we increase labor for weed control?
I also lived in Imperial Valley, California. The back breaking work that the migrant workers did was amazing difficult. It would take double or triple the workers to pick through and weed a farm then pick fruits and vegetables. I don't think Kansas nor Manitoba have the population to do that seasonal work.
[1] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AOefA-bSduM
It's all good until they get a taste for blood.
In North America, we build these huge farms because it's the only way to eke out a profit. You need serious capital to get started and you have a single person looking after land from one horizon to the other. This happens because the price of wheat is $4 and change a bushel.
And although milk production is often below cost, because of regulatory pressures distribution costs are kept low. Compared to wheat, milk is dramatically more difficult to process and distribute, and yet the markup is many times less. If you look at the difference, you can see where all the money is going.
I suggest that you can increase the cost of production of wheat 8-10 times without significantly affecting the final price. This would allow you to have 5 times as many farmers. It would allow them to use smaller, less expensive equipment. It would allow them to reduce their reliance on loans and insurance, further reducing their costs.
And, yes, we have more than enough labour as long as we pay people a reasonable wage. In my father's generation, university students all used to work on the farms for their summer jobs. Now? Pizza Pizza. The whole reason we have "summer vacation" is so that students could work on the farms.
I live in rural Japan now. I literally live smack dab in the middle of rice fields. Because of the protectionist policies for the last 60 years (installed by the Americans, BTW), farming here is dramatically different. A farm here can be about the size of a residential lot in North America. And... guess what? None of my neighbours use herbicide on their fields. 2 applications of pesticide a year (once in the spring for slugs/snails, once a few weeks before harvesting for grasshoppers -- some of the farmers have been growing an early variety lately and so are able to get the rice off the field before the grasshoppers emerge, so they skip the second application. Some skip the first application by over-planting and then thinning -- by hand!).
And for those interested, they do have amazing planters and harvesters. A couple of guys use traditional tractors, but they make an absolute mess of the fields. Most people use these tiny go-cart like devices. You can plant a field in less than an hour and it barely disturbs the soil at all. It's amazing. They have another device that cuts and bundles the rice stalks, but everybody hangs and dries their rice by hand. Then they load it up into pickup trucks and thresh it at a central location.
Is my hope that we can fix the distribution system, inject cash back into farms, reduce farm size and increase the number of people working on farms realistic? I seriously doubt it. But I still think that it's important to understand that this is a problem of our own making. This is about money, not about science.
There is also some research for devices that will work. One way is to disc the cover crop. This is reasonably effective, apparently. Another thing I've seen is a device that kind of rakes the cover crop without disturbing it -- a bit like the manual method.
Finally, you don't necessarily have to kill the cover crop, depending on what it is (and depending on your crop). You can disc where you intend to plant, or you can even just drill to plan the seeds. The is apparently very effective in dry soil rice production in the southern US, but I haven't really been following it.
Finally, one of the techniques that's popular here in Japan is to grow a clover cover crop in the winter, but then cover it with the stalks of last year's rice. Then when you harvest the rice, you move the decomposing stalks back where you intend to plan and resow clover again. This has the advantage of reducing fertilisation use.
I love the environment and nature but sometimes we cause bigger problems trying to solve smaller problems. And pay extra to do so.
Wouldn't organic herbicides containing Nonanoic (Pelargonic) acid [1], vinegar [2] or salt [3] also be options?
[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nonanoic_acid
[2] http://weedicide.co.uk/does-vinegar-kill-weeds/
[3] http://weedicide.co.uk/salt-kill-weeds-herbicide/
Just because things are natural or traditional doesn't make them necessarily better than the chemicals we are dealing with now, even with their present downsides.
[1]http://weedcontrolfreaks.com/2014/06/salt-vinegar-and-glypho...
[2] http://weedicide.co.uk/salt-kill-weeds-herbicide/
a) cyanide is 100% natural so is snake venom so is that better then you?
b) Everything is a chemical. Salt is Sodium chloride (NaCl) has it certainly does destroy the soil. If you don't like someone try dumping some salt into their garden. https://www.gardeningknowhow.com/plant-problems/environmenta...
He didn't drink, didn't smoke, he was very active, very fit, and yet he got cancer. I can feel the down votes coming, but he was a guy that just should not have gotten cancer.
Roundup gave him cancer. I could tell you stories about him dieing that would be not so fun.
Fuck cancer and fuck roundup hard.
Edit: he and my mom fought invasive species and they used roundup. So maybe that's on them. That's why he got cancer.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/m/pubmed/27058477/?i=15&from=gl...
You could have given any of the other studies that warn against roundup and people will always find something wrong with the study. When people make up their minds about this stuff they stop looking at it objectively.
Lots of people get cancer. In many cases, without having any obvious risk factors. Non-smokers still get lung cancer, for example. Human beings have an amazing ability to notice correlations, to make connections. It's an adaptation that has been hugely advantageous to us as a species, but sometimes it causes us to see correlation where the underlying evidence is not very good.
That's not to say that Roundup didn't give your dad cancer. Maybe it did, but science requires more evidence than anecdotes.
Unfortunately, I'm not aware of enough evidence in the universe to be come to that conclusion.
Statistically speaking the odds are very high that it was something else because so many things cause cancer.
It's safe to assume that roundup causes less than 50% of cancer deaths (it's probably much lower), which means that most likely it wasn't roundup. Even if it was shown to be worse than tobacco, it's still a long way from being the likely culprit. Tobacco is the single worst thing, so we are very aware of it. It 'only' causes 30% of deaths, but that has mobilized governments around the world to curb its use.
This easily describes massive swaths of people that got cancer from too much exposure to the sun.
His side of the family is cancer free going back generations. And they lived well into their 90's. One of my great uncle's made it to 103 or 104 (I think, I know it was over a hundred because I remember the fuss, I was very young). My dad was diagnosed at 75 and died the same year.
I can't prove anything, I'm a programmer not a cancer researcher. He was the guy who was convinced it was roundup, he was 100% mentally after the diagnosis and did tons of research trying to figure out what could have caused the cancer. He was baffled by getting cancer, nobody in his family got cancer and he had no bad habits that could have lead to this. So maybe he talked himself into it, I dunno. What I do know is he had nothing else in his history that he found, all he found was roundup.
If someone can show that there is zero connection between roundup and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma then I have no idea what caused the cancer. But if you google non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and roundup you'll see the lawyers lining up to sue. Are all those lawsuits imaginary? Usually the lawyers don't get involved in those sorts of numbers unless they think they are going to win.
I was diagnosed with a brain tumor recently, I wasn't surprised to say the least. Won't get much of a two sided argument on HN about this unfortunately. It's interesting to see the usual anti-big-corporation crowd on HN and Reddit stick up for Monsanto. I guess when a message gets pushed hard enough the crowd follows.
For us (who are supposed to be objective) it shouldn't be a case of who we like or don't like or big evil corporations (which Monsanto well indeed may be, not arguing that point) but rather the objective evidence. And as far as I'm aware glyphosate objectively isn't very harmful to mammals.
It's a substituted amino acid. As opposed to something like paraquat which breaks cell membranes and generally is toxic to pretty much all biological forms.
I wonder which is worse: highly mechanized, high efficiency, and low volume synthetic pesticides in traditional production methods - or low efficiency, high volume natural pesticides in organic production methods.
Organic-permitted pesticides tend to be massively over-applied, and can be unbelievably toxic to a degree that would never be allowed for modern synthetic pesticides. Rotenone for example is horrenously toxic to aquatic life, but permitted in organic agriculture with litte regard for the ecological outcomes. Simple copper and sulphur compounds that are broadly toxic are permitted as fungicides in organic agriculture, but can also persist for a long time in the environment and cause serious ecological damage.
I'd take roundup over anything organic any day.
Also this: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Glyphosate#Conyza
Which seemingly contradicts the "high efficiency" claim (at least moving forward)
The 'ghostwriting' refers to a position paper that Monsanto had a choice to either outsource to a number of outside experts at significant cost, or to write themselves, acknowledging the contributions of academics who wrote source material and/or would edit and review the document. And they only intended to do this for sections of the paper that were considered uncontroversial in the scientific community, with direct authorship in sections dealing with matters of contention.
It generally seems to be the case that most all stories of this nature are overreaching considerably by taking juicy sounding quotes out of context. It's remarkably analogous to the Climategate 'scandal' on close examination.
For instance, drinking beer or wine. Alcohol is known to be carcinogenic for certain whereas with Roundup we're still talking about that tiny chance. There's always a tiny chance that a molecule from car exhaust or microparticle from a rail increases the risk of cancer, so will you say that the risk of being in a proximity of a car or a bus or a train isn't worth it?
It is important to be able to put things into context and assess the orders of magnitude. Things like beer are for certain a much bigger cancer risk than Roundup, not to mention tobacco. Still, there is much more talk about banning Roundup than beer.
Cost benefit calculations are rarely as obvious as they seem to those grieving the cost.
After a couple months, chances are even a very sensitive assay wouldn't be able to detect it in your lawn. As a one-off use, I don't think there's even a marginally compelling argument that it's dangerous.
If organic food gets more interest, more and more people will start growing it, and more and more people will have access to good healthy food.
These poisons wouldn't be abused if they wouldn't be profitable...
We are such a short sighted species.
[1] http://www.made-in-china.com/products-search/hot-china-produ...
Now if you want some other curious links to pesticides and weedkillers, look at Stephanie Seneffs research.
the USDA's list of allowed pesticides has quite a few pesticides that are dangerous to humans, such as various coppers, elemental sulfur, boric acid, the list is here: https://www.ecfr.gov/cgi-bin/text-idx?c=ecfr&SID=9874504b6f1...
Things like copper sulfate, etc are not exactly on the "great for humans" list.
