The "Personal Memoirs of Ulysses S. Grant"[2] cover his life through the end of the Civil War. It's a great read.
[1]http://www.marktwainproject.org/xtf/view?docId=works/MTDP103...
[2]https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Personal_Memoirs_of_Ulysses_S....
I always read summaries like this of Grant with some level of doubt. So just reading a chapter of Grants writing gives my interest and doubt direction.
The part about the surrender is more worthy than a historical summary of his life (which always mentions he was broke). He on the fly included personal items to be taken by the confederates. How he realized most are farmers who needed their horses. And their sidearms.
But don't take my work for it, read it yourself. That is why your post helps me so much. TY
It's a pity that the lessons learned in the trenches around Richmond were so quickly forgotten and dismissed by the general staffs of Europe.
> Grant turned the unit around by demonstrating a leadership style borrowed from Zachary Taylor in the Mexican-American War, marked by thoughtfulness, decisiveness, simple orders, and—above all—humility. This, his soldiers admired most of all. Grant shunned ostentation, flamboyance, and even a commander’s uniform. He dressed like his men did and looked “plain as an old shoe,” according to one Army doctor.
I'm not sure that presidents like Buchanan and Johnson used to be perceived as so near the bottom of the barrel as they are today. And while Johnson's impeachment was History 101 in American history classes, I don't remember it in the vein of "he really deserved to be impeached" but as more as a political thing.
Andrew Johnson was impeached because he failed to adhere to law passed by Congress. Before that, he conflicted with Congress on the fundamental way Reconstruction was to be conducted. He single-handedly undermined newly-freed slaves' chances to secure suffrage and have refuge from oppressive codes in Southern states.
It's all in the wikipedia article: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Andrew_Johnson
Edmund G. Ross, from Kansas, for voting for acquittal in the Andrew Johnson impeachment trial. As a result of Ross's vote, along with those of six other Republicans, Democrat Johnson's presidency was saved, and the stature of the office was preserved.
The point is that the fact that Johnson was able to stay in office was until quite recently widely viewed as a positive outcome.
(ADDED: And the fact that it was in Profiles of Courage in this manner may well have influenced how I learned about the event.)
It's possible for a president to be terrible but ultimately better to not be removed from office.
I've always been aware of General Grant as being a bit of an American hero but that quote may make him one of mine as well.