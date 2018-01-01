Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
A Neural Representation of Sketch Drawings (arxiv.org)
4 points by hardmaru 11 months ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 2 comments



For those interested, here is a video of latent-space interpolation of the RNN-generated vector drawings (rendering a bunch of .svg files frame-by-frame) using this method.

https://twitter.com/hardmaru/status/852312400481079296


You should do a cat + bus drawing and get neural CATBUS!




Applications are open for YC Summer 2018

Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | Legal | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: