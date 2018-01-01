Hacker News
A Neural Representation of Sketch Drawings
(
arxiv.org
)
4 points
by
hardmaru
11 months ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
favorite
|
2 comments
hardmaru
11 months ago
For those interested, here is a video of latent-space interpolation of the RNN-generated vector drawings (rendering a bunch of .svg files frame-by-frame) using this method.
https://twitter.com/hardmaru/status/852312400481079296
mayava
11 months ago
You should do a cat + bus drawing and get neural CATBUS!
