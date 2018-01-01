Hacker News
Ask HN: Why can't we compare apples to oranges?
3 points
by
chirau
11 months ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
favorite
|
3 comments
flukus
11 months ago
http://english.stackexchange.com/questions/132871/origin-of-...
Because someone spoke a bug and we've been supporting backwards compatibility ever since.
pizza
11 months ago
You need an operator defined on the set Apple × Orange to do so.
Mz
11 months ago
You need multiple metrics, such as vitamins, that can serve as LCDs to create a comparison point.
