Ask HN: Why can't we compare apples to oranges?
3 points by chirau 11 months ago | 3 comments



http://english.stackexchange.com/questions/132871/origin-of-...

Because someone spoke a bug and we've been supporting backwards compatibility ever since.


You need an operator defined on the set Apple × Orange to do so.


You need multiple metrics, such as vitamins, that can serve as LCDs to create a comparison point.




