Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
So you want a job in venture capital?
(
rude.vc
)
6 points
by
rudevc
11 months ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
favorite
|
3 comments
throwaway2016a
11 months ago
I was always under the impression that there is a ceiling unless you have the money to buy into the fund yourself. Is there any hope for someone who wants to get into the industry but can't afford to spend a few hundred thousand or million to buy in?
hkmurakami
11 months ago
Yes you can source a few killer deals as a principal and make partner. Look at NEA which did this recently.
bognition
11 months ago
google cache:
http://webcache.googleusercontent.com/search?q=cache:lEiHjYk...
Applications are open for YC Summer 2018
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
Legal
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search: