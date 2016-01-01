Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
So you want a job in venture capital? (rude.vc)
6 points by rudevc 11 months ago | 3 comments



I was always under the impression that there is a ceiling unless you have the money to buy into the fund yourself. Is there any hope for someone who wants to get into the industry but can't afford to spend a few hundred thousand or million to buy in?


Yes you can source a few killer deals as a principal and make partner. Look at NEA which did this recently.


google cache: http://webcache.googleusercontent.com/search?q=cache:lEiHjYk...




