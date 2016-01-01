Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
BioCarbon Engineering Concept of Operations (2016) (youtube.com)
Mentioned in the BBC podcast 'Costing the Earth'.

I had been thinking about augmented Permaculture, working out how to optimise the planting of trees, this goes some way towards that.

It would be interesting if it can extrapolate future climate for a region and tailor the plants for what could be expected.




