I had been thinking about augmented Permaculture, working out how to optimise the planting of trees, this goes some way towards that.
It would be interesting if it can extrapolate future climate for a region and tailor the plants for what could be expected.
I had been thinking about augmented Permaculture, working out how to optimise the planting of trees, this goes some way towards that.
It would be interesting if it can extrapolate future climate for a region and tailor the plants for what could be expected.