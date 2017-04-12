Hacker News
Canonical CEO steps down
betanews.com
5 points
by
Nightshaxx
11 months ago
2 comments
detaro
11 months ago
URL should probably be the one of the original announcement:
https://insights.ubuntu.com/2017/04/12/a-new-vantage-point/
Nightshaxx
11 months ago
That is true. Thanks for the suggestion. I'm new to HN. :)
