I'm an experienced web developer, always worked in Chicago, but now I'm having trouble finding a company that would hire me. I feel like I've been displaced from the programming industry. * Got my first web dev job in 2007 * Graduated 2007 with an unrelated degree * Worked on-and-off. I never had another job lined up when I left/laid off from the old one. * Looking to settle into a salaried job. I don't even know what it's like to be a salaried employee. All the job offers I could get have been contract-to-hire, and they paid well below average. Based on the last point, I quickly learned that "being a bargain" doesn't make you any more employable. In fact, I'm starting to think there is a correlation between programmers with low salaries and having more difficulty finding jobs. I don't know where to begin filtering for higher yields in getting interviews. At this point, I'm just throwing anything at the wall waiting for something to stick. The programming job doesn't have to be web dev related. Maybe the glut of bootcamp graduates is making it harder for me to stay relevant? I am okay with working in one of the bigger but non-sexy places if they are the easier places to get in. So what are some places in the Chicago area that: * Don't care what tech stack you've used * Have a large enough tech team to tolerate a greater ramp-up time for new hires * Years in the field mean less to them, because they can just hire and place someone where it's appropriate So where to begin changing my approach so I get higher yields for interviews, and offers?