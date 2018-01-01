Hacker News
Show HN: PLEN portable robot and software
rememberlenny
11 months ago
This company
https://plen.jp/
has made robots before. They are running a kickstarter for an interesting new project. It's a programable portable camera/speaker combo with some interesting UI.
