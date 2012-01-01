His story is interesting from a handyman/do-it-yourself standpoint, but it doesn't seem all that pleasant.
But I didn't mean it as some abstract "Detroit is bad" comment. I meant it more specifically. Someone tried to break into his house. And streetlights and road crews are apparently a recent development.
Quote from his AMA: "Detroit is a dangerous city, and someone did try to kick in my door one night-- It's a story I tell in the book. But I think what makes me the most safe is a good relationship with my neighbors. They look out for me, and I for them. I can't say it won't ever happen, as almost all of my neighbors have been broken into"
Maybe that's an acceptable situation for some people, but I'd pay money to move to a better neighborhood.
We just want to live in the most desirable places -- no surprise -- and we'll even be homeless to do so. Having a house of your own in Detroit is evidently less desirable than being homeless in San Francisco. Dignity has gone out of style, and the assistance is pretty good these days.