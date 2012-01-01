Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Buying a $500 House in Detroit: bidding on the soul of my city (theguardian.com)
27 points by gerbilly 11 months ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 8 comments



Link to his Reddit AMA yesterday: https://www.reddit.com/r/IAmA/comments/64sark/i_bought_a_hou...


Obligatory: but then you have to live in Detroit.

His story is interesting from a handyman/do-it-yourself standpoint, but it doesn't seem all that pleasant.


Have you ever been? I spent 2012-2016 living there and rehabbing my own figurative $500 house (it was actually $8,200), and I had a blast. There are many parts of the city in bad shape, but there's something special happening there now. It's not for everyone, but it's more than the hellscape it's made out to be.


No, admittedly I've never been.

But I didn't mean it as some abstract "Detroit is bad" comment. I meant it more specifically. Someone tried to break into his house. And streetlights and road crews are apparently a recent development.

Quote from his AMA: "Detroit is a dangerous city, and someone did try to kick in my door one night-- It's a story I tell in the book. But I think what makes me the most safe is a good relationship with my neighbors. They look out for me, and I for them. I can't say it won't ever happen, as almost all of my neighbors have been broken into"

Maybe that's an acceptable situation for some people, but I'd pay money to move to a better neighborhood.


In other words, the USA does not have a housing shortage.

We just want to live in the most desirable places -- no surprise -- and we'll even be homeless to do so. Having a house of your own in Detroit is evidently less desirable than being homeless in San Francisco. Dignity has gone out of style, and the assistance is pretty good these days.


Without a job, without a way to pay taxes how do you not end up homeless again? A 500 USD home is not a one time payment. The article mentions a couple who worked for 30+ years (and I assume have your approved level of dignity?) losing their home.


not to mention it is mostly a food desert


Hey, as long as they have an internet connection to HN, all is good!




