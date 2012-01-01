APIs are contracts. As a method of expressing those contracts, REST just doesn't have enough vocabulary and it is too simple. You have to make too many decisions on your own. That is where the "ful" comes from in RESTful :) Plenty of effort has been put into fixing this, but those tools never really received enough traction. They also fail to solve all the problems outlined in a single cohesive way. JSON-API is maybe the closest thing that currently exits.
Contrast that with GraphQL's explicit typed vocabulary. A more rigid and explicit language for API contracts. It is a godsend for writing complex APIs. Everything works out of the box. The developer friendliness also is fantastic (GraphiQL is the killer app). GraphQL places a high priority on developer and consumer UX which is something that previous iterations like SOAP and WSDL were lacking.
TLDR: GraphQL makes building complex JSON APIs easy. Sure you might not need it. But you probably want it.
It has a lot of niceties and advantages over traditional REST-like APIs, but... Last time I've looked (just a few months ago), the libraries weren't exactly mature-looking, e.g. prone to n+1 queries issue.
Good thing is, there are a lot of people who can experiment and improve things.
Sad thing is, if you aren't such lucky, GraphQL may be not exactly something you'd want today.
This point seems perfectly concrete.
https://dev-blog.apollodata.com/optimizing-your-graphql-requ...
The one big unsolved issue right now is Authorization, i.e. how do you handle permissions? (everything else, like authentication, you can handle with the server itself or there's tooling for it)
I'm collaborating with the Apollo folks on some possible solutions, if you're interested read this issue and chime in: https://github.com/apollographql/graphql-tools/issues/313
I agree that there are reasons you may want GraphQL to handle permissions initially, but much like libraries that map your types to database table, it'll be a solution you walk away from quite early on. It'd feel strange for it to be built into graphql-tools itself, which is concerned with building an executable schema, but I could see it being a relatively useful library that's essentially just a bunch of resolver decorators.
You might not need any of these things. But you do need something. If any of them are as easy as any other to implement, then why not choose the most capable one?
GraphQL isn't as easy as the others to implement. But its not that much harder with the help of Apollo or something similar in other languages. And its much more capable.
Great article, though.
"That said, I do of course think having all of these concepts implemented and documented in one single “package” like GraphQL is super handy. GraphQL removes the arguing or confusion about what is “the most RESTful way to do something”, as it has a spec and example implementations."
Most reasonably complex rest apis have some version of GraphQL build into them. So in a way GraphQL is just standardising existing practices.
But the key difference is the community engagement and corporate sponsorship, OData had only a lukewarm support from Microsoft and others like SAP. And aside Apache Olingo there isn't much left in library support. (Trust me I'm sad to have to write this).
GraphQL on the other hand is drawing both community and corporate support including full support from FB. Time will tell if this will diminish, but the support seems to mimick the success with golang.
I also built a React component that builds upon this as well, if you're into that - https://github.com/techniq/react-odata
- the GQL server in practice is still going to have fixed contracts/endpoints, because arbitrary queries are a risk. This is what FB recommends as well
- there is no help in actually implementing the server end to end, since its just really a wrapper over the actual calls that need to be made. Apollo seems to be the new standard way to do this.
- Mutations/subscriptions are still a work in progress
Here are some additional resources:
- RFC for GraphQL subscriptions: https://github.com/facebook/graphql/pull/267
- How to use Subscriptions in GraphiQL: https://dev-blog.apollodata.com/how-to-use-subscriptions-in-...
- Using GraphQL Subscriptions with Apollo: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wo9XFmW0W2c
If you want to use GraphQL subscriptions right now, I encourage you to try out our demo over at https://demo.graph.cool/worldchat/. I work at Graphcool :)
I know how to do those in REST, but trying to Google it for GraphQL is darn near impossible.
