That makes the ethical questions very challenging to address. Personally I feel more 'ok' with hackery for the items that aren't available retail, but I hate 'pay to win' in games as well. It's hard to articulate how I feel about the situation. I think the article is spot-on that making these available in DLC packs or something as well would clarify the situation a lot.
And these kinds of problems are great opportunities for learning, anyways; bonus points if you look at how other people do it and solder up your own amiibo spoofer with your new understanding.
I'm of the same opinion, especially in cases like this where the benefits are all in a single player game. Doing this cannot impact someone else from enjoying their copy of the game in anyway.
What's a real stroke of genius though is that they make the packaging in a way so that you can't scan the Amiibo without unboxing it - therefore reducing it's monetary value. You end up with the real Nintendo fans feeling very compelled to purchase two of each - 1 for keeping boxed and 1 for actually using in games.
Creating a market for scalpers is "clever"? This is one of the most efficient ways to create (even more) toxicity in the gaming community. Add premium items and severely limiting their availability means they are trying to create "have"/"have-not" classes that resent each other. A brand isn't going to increase in value if everyone starts associating the brand with community infighting and toxicity.
Incidentally, HN readers may like Jim Sterling's episode about amiibos from a couple years ago. Warning: very strong language and rude gestures. Second Warning: the bit after the credits is very loud... and some might consider it designed to be as annoying as possible.
Does it? Personally I find it extremely off-putting - pieces of content are getting locked behind expensive figures that I have no interest in owning, and that frequently aren't even purchasable from Nintendo anymore. Making your content difficult and expensive to acquire puts me off the brand as a whole.
Take Toon Link in the UK for instance. I can pay £16.78[1] to import it from the US, from a seller who has no reviews, or pay a ridiculous mark-up (£39.99 upwards[2]) and still end up having to use a third-party seller. Neither of those is a particularly attractive option.
I guess it's for the same reason people buy all sorts of stuff and keep it boxed & unused - whether it's star wars figures or Nike trainers.
Here are a few claims that I would make:
* The answer shouldn't turn on general availability or rarity of the required artifact. If I choose to create a painting and not make copies, that shouldn't grant a license to others to mass produce. There are a lot of ways to frame this aspect, but if you believe rarity changes the dynamic, then you are defacto granting the large entity with sufficient capital greater rights than the small creator who may not be able to mass produce a unique item in high demand. Granted these scenarios don't apply to Nintendo, but they are accurate, imo.
* Whether the software is already on-disc (or in the main download package). This is a harder question. It's not hard to understand that even a small extra download increases the seller's server costs. If it is a separate download, a strong (arguably) argument could made for computer hacking charges for downloading software for which one doesn't have a valid license. It's a much harder argument to make that one shouldn't be allowed to access software already in possession. It's also pretty analogous to any other software if the add-on download is freely available but only functions with the code. That just looks like plain software piracy. So I'd argue it does matter, and like opening the hood of your car you should be able to tinker with any code legitimately in your possession.
* The hacking difficulty. That is, where on the spectrum of plaintext "cheat code" to cryptographically secure+ does the mechanism lie? One thread made the claim that these devices are just fancy cheat codes that should be passed around without consequence. Even more extreme on the spectrum would be an honor system where the software asks you whether you "cross-my-heart" have the corresponding Amiibo in your possession (check a box for ownership). Is it ok to lie to such a system since they made it so easy to do so?
(+ for the sake of argument, I'm defining "secure" as really hard to break and needing special tools and know-how and not possible on a large scale, not automatable, etc.)
* The seller's purpose behind the collectibles / relative value of the code vs. collectible itself. Should it matter whether the code is almost an afterthought and the seller is really just creating cool tchotchke's? The reverse could also be true -- they could sell small identical tokens solely as the means to monetize the features. Clearly, I don't think the answer can turn on such an arbitrary and difficult define metric. Just because it was cheaply made or an exquisite piece of artwork in and of itself is just irrelevant, that is the relative value of the code vs. object itself.
* Impact on others. If the NFC codes were each unique and a central server tracked check ins (not the case here, evidently), forging your own codes would adversely affect a 3rd party trying to 'legitimately' use the same token. This is an objectively bad outcome, although an argument could me made that this is Nintendo's problem for selling an item whose value they couldn't guarantee, not the problem of the guy who generated someone else's code. But, if you were to buy an Amiibo, clone it, and then resell then clearly you'd be defrauding the buyer. Lots of intricacies here. This is one of the hardest aspects in theory in my opinion.
By the way, this last impact on others argument is a variation of the situation Apple recently had to address with regard to iPhone unlockers. They would desolder the hard drive from a locked (either stolen or from a device that was inadvertently not unlocked before being sold, thrown out or broken and then repaired by a 3rd party) iDevice, change the serial number by a digit or two until they found one that wasn't locked. Re-solder the drive and re-sell. Problem was that new serial was often in-use by someone else. Either of those users could effectively prevent (re-)activation of each other's device, although this wouldn't be immediately obvious to either. There were a lot of complaints from legitimate buyers of brand new devices that their device was locked with an email address they didn't recognize. Apple's response was to turn off the system where one could verify whether a serial number was unlocked, making it harder to find legitimate serial numbers. (Please let me know if I got any of these details wrong, but I followed the issue pretty closely and believe them accurate.)
This is nothing more than a cheat code... They are, in effect, rewarding you for having a correct NFC code, thats all. If you obtain that, you have it.
So really more like the Pro vs. Home metaphor with the code for both being on the disc you bought.
This doesn't help answer the debate directly, but is relevant to understanding the question.
In the real world we'd call this doping.
Ammiibo hacking is buying the basic version of a software program, and then bypassing the security code that protects the pro features.
It's the same as piracy, which you may considered a vice or a virtue.
I'm not sure the majority of people would pay Nintendo 50 bucks for this certain Amiibo, but I'd bet it would be quite a few more than those who will pay a reseller.
Anyway my point wasn't to support or deny Amiibo hacking, just to highlight the contrast between basic/pro software versioning and Amiibos.
And to top it off; you can't buy a key for the pro version!
My argument relies that beside the difference in functionality, the real separation between a basic and a pro version of a software is a license.
If we where to draw a parallel between basic/pro software and BOTW, then we have Nintendo producing a device that more or less gives anyone who touches it unboxed a license to use the pro version of the software, and is trasferable/resellable.
Now, this "license" might not grant right to copy and redistribute, but since it is not exclusive per se it should be equivalent to let a friend use it or "clone it" and send it to a friend, therefore reducing the piracy question to "is it piracy to use someone else's amiibo (with is consent)?". I think the answer to the latter is no.
It seems very similar to cracks that spoofs USB dongles to unlock pro versions of software. I guess you could argue the unlocked accessories are purely cosmetic but I don't think you can really get around the fact that the accessories are pirated.
I understand gamer's frustration with paywalls and pay-to-win, but let's be real here. These are collectible figurines and fun cosmetics inside a game. No one is forcing anyone to buy these and Nintendo has every right to do limited runs on some Amiibos. That's half the fun if you're into collecting these things.
If it's understood that I will never have a skin/level/weapon because I didn't purchase something additional besides the game, I just weigh whether I want to make that purchase. Just because a feature can be unlocked via a code doesn't necessarily mean I have a right to it outside of purchasing that code.
This is hardly Destiny where you paid the same price for the game, but some of the userbase got access to more content based on their console and that content never got released on other consoles (not that I'm bitter or anything). Here, you pay if you want it.
They have every right to do limited runs, I have every right to do everything in my power to bypass that. I own the console, it's processor and memory after all. This is the nature of writing software that runs on a computer that someone else owns - ultimately, they have every right and power to decide how it runs.
Legally, meh, probably not so much.
If you can get it, it's a bit more murky... the content is on the disc, you're just telling the game to unlock it. You can do what you want with your hardware. On the other hand, other publishers do this with on-disc DLC, and few people say that acquiring those without paying is acceptable.
I would never buy Amiibo.
I don't think so.
That may be true but that still doesn't change the fact that the author is unlocking paywalled content without actually paying for it.
There are many instances of games shipping with DLC already bundled and buying it will merely unlock the content locally with no download necessary. Would anyone argue that unlocking that content by other means than buying it was not piracy?
It's the same argument we hear about "abandonware". "Well, they're not planning on selling it digitally and obtaining a copy is difficult and/or expensive so it's alright to download it." Well, legally it's still piracy — no two ways about it (at least until it falls into the public domain, but that'll be a good while still for many of the games listed on abandonware sites).
The whole piece reeks of post-rationalization. I don't care if he pirates stuff or not but this feeble attempt to rationalize it is honestly a bit tiring to read. You can take up the debate about Amiibo availability etc. without also arguing that this is the reason why it's OK to pirate it. And the fact that he rounds it all off by putting all of the blame on Nintendo (despite his weaving back and forth earlier) just cements it for me:
> If only Nintendo would let more players in on the fun.
Finally (and now I'm just splitting hairs because I've gotten all worked up about this), I think he needs to revisit his definition of cheating:
> I’ve been cheating in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. I don’t mean that I’m running an illegally obtained version of the game on an emulator, or that I’m exploiting the game’s design flaws to skip over parts of the story I’d rather not deal with.
The former isn't cheating, that's just pirating it, it's a completely different thing. The latter is up for debate I guess. No speedrunner would consider it cheating (obviously, if it saves time and it's in the game code then it's alright) which leads me to a thing many people could learn from speedrunners' approach to games: Don't make any assumptions about how you're intended to play a game. Unless you have the devs right there to tell you, you really can't know or infer it.
/rant
Edit: I'd be happy to hear opposing views since there appear to be some.
Law should be based of morality, not the other way around.
Just because something is illegal does not mean it is wrong: Laws, and IP laws especially, have a bunch of side effects that were not anticipated when the laws were created because they were written before digital technologies enabled free and pervasive transmission of information.
Since patent law was created with the purpose of encouraging innovation, I'd argue that the author who teaches himself the skill of NFC spoofing is acting pro-socially, building his own human capital in an innovative way that encourages others to use technology to find new solutions to existing problems. (Arguably, the person who made the amiibo scanner is even more righteous, and the game maker who enabled this learning opportunity even more).
You also do that when you borrow your friend's Amiibo. Or borrow anything else, really.
