What are the best resources for new jobs (direct or consulting) you use?

Full disclosure, I'm a corporate recruiter. However, out of respect for the community here and resource of information that is this site, I'm not here to try and peddle my wares in the wrong venue. I originally came here to learn more about the technologies I recruit for to better be able to engage the candidates I work to recruit, and have meaningful conversations and evaluations of their talent. However, there being such a concentration of talent on most of these posts ( i read the entertaining ones too - little easier on the brain), I'd like to know where those of you in this community do turn to when you are seeking your next engagement, role, gig, contract, or direct hire. You're certainly not on LinkedCareerMonster... I've looked.... So where can I go to engage with those of you that may be in the market? Much obliged!