Specifically Pinecone is our software to build novel proteins based on functionally annotated domains. With it you can build single proteins, combinatorial sets of proteins, and mutation libraries all without ever having to actually dig into a DNA sequence. Once you've built your novel genetic designs we help facilitate purchase of whatever deliverable is useful to you - double-stranded DNA, plasmid DNA, or purified protein.
Thanks to the the HN, Go, and Ember communities for their fantastic tools that allow a scientist to get software like this off up and running.
