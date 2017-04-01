I am struggling to imagine a clear path from ribonucleotide synthesis during an atmospheric impact to polymerization (which again requires protected / specific conditions), to the point where the randomly assembled RNA polymerase has catalytic activity, and specifically, ability to self replicate.
I recognize that the article is not claiming the nucleotides can polymerize, etc. Still, I fail to see how enough nucleotides could be created through such processes and remain stable through their descent to the surface to form polymers / ribozymes.
I understand that these are probabilistic events, so a low probability event is still possible.
However, my contention is that atmospheric synthesis of ribonucleotides, followed by polymerization into a catalytically active RNA polymer (which is equally unstable) which then has to have a readily accessible pool of mono-nucleotides or peptides / amino acids to act on, all during high atmospheric impact / subsequent descent to the surface, seems, well, challenging to envision.
So, to summarise, I think this is a cool result, but I don't think it moves us forward much in terms of understanding how life got started. And I speak as an advocate of the RNA world hypothesis.
Presumably said monomers are synthesized in the blast, land somewhere that favors polymerization without too many of them being degraded (glycosidic bond breakage, modified base or sugar). And presumbly that location is moist with high surface area and a thermal cycle, say porous rock near a hydrothermal vent.
I am struggling to imagine a clear path from ribonucleotide synthesis during an atmospheric impact to polymerization (which again requires protected / specific conditions), to the point where the randomly assembled RNA polymerase has catalytic activity, and specifically, ability to self replicate.
I recognize that the article is not claiming the nucleotides can polymerize, etc. Still, I fail to see how enough nucleotides could be created through such processes and remain stable through their descent to the surface to form polymers / ribozymes.
I understand that these are probabilistic events, so a low probability event is still possible.
However, my contention is that atmospheric synthesis of ribonucleotides, followed by polymerization into a catalytically active RNA polymer (which is equally unstable) which then has to have a readily accessible pool of mono-nucleotides or peptides / amino acids to act on, all during high atmospheric impact / subsequent descent to the surface, seems, well, challenging to envision.
So, to summarise, I think this is a cool result, but I don't think it moves us forward much in terms of understanding how life got started. And I speak as an advocate of the RNA world hypothesis.