SSH VPN on OS X with SSHuttle in 3 minutes
koszek.com
2 points
by
wkoszek
107 days ago
2 comments
favorite
bartvk
107 days ago
Very, very useful trick, especially if you already have Homebrew installed. And at this point, who hasn't? Get it at
https://brew.sh
wkoszek
107 days ago
Yeah, it saved my ...
Whenever I don't have time to do the fully blown VPN, I'll be using that.
