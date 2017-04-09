Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
SSH VPN on OS X with SSHuttle in 3 minutes (koszek.com)
2 points by wkoszek 107 days ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite



Very, very useful trick, especially if you already have Homebrew installed. And at this point, who hasn't? Get it at https://brew.sh


Yeah, it saved my ...

Whenever I don't have time to do the fully blown VPN, I'll be using that.




